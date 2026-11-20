The Portuguese Grand Prix takes place this weekend. The MotoGP event in Portimão could go down in history – Marc Márquez has everything in his favour to secure his tenth world title on Saturday or Sunday.

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At the opening press conference on Thursday, Márquez outlined his approach for this weekend. He also spoke openly about his career to date in the Motorcycle World Championship, which began at the young age of 15 in the 125cc class – in 2008, the Spaniard competed in his first Grand Prix at Estoril in Portugal. The 33-year-old has been in the GP paddock for 18 years.

“I’ve spent more than half my life in the World Championship. But when you’re passionate about something, you have that passion – and you can enjoy it in different ways. I still enjoy it. The idea is that if you start younger, you also stop sooner. But then there are examples like Valentino (Rossi), who also started young, and he ended his career at 41 or 40 – I can’t quite remember. It depends on your character, the injuries you’ve sustained, and your career. For me, everything went well until 2020; after that, my perspective on the sport changed.”

Valentino Rossi ended his motorcycling career at the age of 42 after 26 seasons in the World Championship. Marquez cited another example: “Martin has also had a lot of injuries. Perhaps he’ll be in a lot of pain by the time he’s 33,” he remarked, referring to his World Championship rival. “An athlete’s career is short, so you have to make the most of it. That’s what I do.”

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What sets the fastest apart from the best Marc

Since his first year in MotoGP, Marquez has undergone steady development. He is a master at adapting to new situations – whether it’s new rivals, rule changes or adjusting his riding style. SPEEDWEEK.com writer Manuel Pecino wanted to know in Portimão: in which year did we see the fastest Marc, and in which season the best? “The fastest Marc was in 2013, 2014 and 2019. The best Marc is here now, 100 per cent,” Marquez is certain. “I wish I’d had the mindset I have now when I was 20. But perhaps with that mindset, it would have been impossible to win the title in 2013. There are always positives and negatives. But the best Marc is here now. For me, the best rider is the one who is in control at all times. I don’t quite have that yet, but I’m closer to that point now.”