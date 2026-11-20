Verstappen fans were left wanting on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: just one installation lap from their idol in the first practice session – which was understandable, as none of the 22 drivers managed a timed lap – the track was simply too wet.

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In the second practice session, with no rain and on a drying track, Verstappen stayed in the pits for a long time whilst his rivals had long since been lapping.

The thinking at Red Bull Racing was: why risk the car when it’s going to be dry in qualifying and the race anyway?

But with five minutes to go, Verstappen couldn’t resist the temptation after all. The 2023 and 2025 Las Vegas winner stormed onto the track, and that’s when the problems began.

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Verstappen immediately radioed: “I’ve got no engine power.”

The reply from the pits: “Er, the engine needs time to warm up.”

Max retorted: “Oh come on, that’s not normal – come on!”

The four-time world champion then moved up to P12 with his first flying lap, but then nothing more happened. Max was very unhappy: “The car isn’t right; we’ve got the same problem as in Brazil.”

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As a reminder, during the cool-down lap of the thrilling race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the 74-time Grand Prix winner said over the radio: “My God. 85 per cent of the race in this rubbish car.”

Later, after securing his eighth consecutive podium finish, Max explained: “Of course second place is nice, but not like this. The car was a disaster – unbelievable! I’ve never experienced handling like that before, neither on a wet nor a dry track. It was really awful.”

Following the second Las Vegas practice session, Red Bull Racing’s technical director Pierre Waché said: “Max is unhappy with the car’s handling. We’re currently trying to work out why that is. We also had difficulties with energy management.”

According to the Frenchman, the issue with the car reaching operating temperature can be explained as follows: “When grip is as low as it was today in Las Vegas, it takes a while for the energy management to be adjusted accordingly.”

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“All in all, it’s still hard to say where we really stand. At the moment, Max isn’t particularly happy with the car, whereas Isack Hadjar certainly is.”

Max Verstappen adds: “The conditions weren’t representative, bearing in mind that it will be dry in qualifying and the race. So none of this was of much value today. Unfortunately, it was a rather unproductive day because of the weather.”