Julio Garcia spent three years in the Supersport 300 World Championship and was at times in contention for the title with the Kove works team in 2024. When the Chinese manufacturer unexpectedly withdrew, he switched to ProDina Kawasaki and, finishing sixth in the World Championship, secured one victory and six podium finishes. In the process, the Spaniard earned a reputation as a risk-taking and unyielding rider.

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When the World Sportbike Championship was established this year as a new entry-level series, Garcia took a different route and rode a Kawasaki ZX-6R in the Italian Supersport Championship. This also served as preparation for his return to ProDina, albeit in the Sportbike class: The 20-year-old is taking over from World Championship runner-up David Salvador, who is moving up to the Supersport World Championship.

“We are delighted to be returning to the World Championship alongside Julio. We worked well together in 2025 and achieved some important results, and we are very familiar with his qualities and his approach to racing. This journey continued this year in the CIV Supersport through our collaboration with MRT Corse, and now we are preparing to work together again in the same pit,” revealed team manager Riccardo Drisaldi. “We want to draw on the experience we’ve gained to tackle this new challenge and provide him with the conditions to realise his full potential.”

For Garcia, 2027 is about making up for what he missed out on – by which the Málaga-born Spaniard is likely referring to the title.

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“I know the team and have fond memories of our season together, particularly the win at Most. Unfortunately, the serious injury I sustained during the summer tests in France hampered a season in which I was right in the thick of the title fight,” lamented Garcia. “This year, in the CIV Supersport, I had the opportunity to gain experience on a different motorbike and learn a great deal. Now I want to bring what I’ve learnt to this new adventure and work together with the team to develop further and be competitive again in the World Championship.”