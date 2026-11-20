Rumours had been circulating behind the scenes for some time, but Toyota has now finally confirmed the news. Kevin Estre will compete for Toyota in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the 2027 season. He will share a TR010 Hybrid with Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries. The second Toyota will once again be driven in 2027 by the reigning world champions Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sébastien Buemi.

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“I can’t wait to get started at Toyota Racing,” said Estre. “Over the years, the team has become the benchmark for performance and operations in the WEC. I know from my own experience how difficult it is to compete against them. I’m therefore very much looking forward to becoming part of the team and fighting together for victories at Le Mans and for world championship titles.”

And that’s not all: Estre will also remain a works driver for Porsche and will be driving the 963 in the American IMSA series: “At the same time, I’m delighted and grateful that I’ll be able to continue competing in the IMSA. With a full season in both the WEC and IMSA, I have another exciting year ahead of me.” Estre will therefore be going full throttle in two different hypercars in 2027.

Alongside Estre, Toyota has now also confirmed Esteban Masson. The young driver will be a test and reserve driver in the TR010 Hybrid programme in the FIA WEC. “It’s an honour to join Toyota Racing as a test and reserve driver,” says Masson. “Being part of a team that has won a world championship is a great opportunity and an important step in my development as a racing driver. I’d like to thank Toyota for their continued trust. I can’t wait to have the chance to drive the TR010 Hybrid again.”

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