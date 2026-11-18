Who would have expected this ahead of the 2026 Grand Prix season? Kimi Antonelli, aged just 20, has stolen the limelight from his experienced Mercedes team-mate George Russell to become the youngest Formula 1 champion. Kimi’s speed repeatedly left the Brit in despair.

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But what exactly makes the carefree Italian so much better? Mercedes’ technical director James Allison thinks he knows the answer. The 58-year-old Englishman draws a comparison between Kimi and long-standing Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton.

James Allison von Mercedes Foto: XPB James Allison von Mercedes © XPB

Allison explains: “Russell is particularly strong on those circuits where speed between the apex and the exit of the corner counts; he’s really very good in that acceleration phase.”

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“This aspect was particularly evident with the previous generation of cars – the winged cars. It was also noticeable there that he was able to hold his own against Lewis Hamilton. With the 2026 Formula 1 cars, however, everything has changed.”

“The decisive difference in lap times today comes down to having a lot of confidence in the car, particularly when it comes to the combination of braking and steering on corner entry.”

“When you reach the apex of the corner today, you have to load the front tyre and be able to handle the liveliness of the rear. You need to carry a bit more speed into the corner so that you don’t have to be so aggressive coming out of it. Otherwise, it puts too much strain on the rear tyres.”

“Thanks to his outstanding tyre management, Antonelli was able to make the difference even with tyres that had already done 20 laps, whilst other drivers were forced to pit because their tyres were on their last legs.”

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“I also think that’s the same reason why Hamilton is driving like a man reborn in the 2026 season. Lewis’s great strength has always been to throw the car into the apex, confident that he can then control the rear end. With this driving style, he can once again shine much more than he did before with the winged cars.”