For years, Bernie Ecclestone, the architect of modern Formula 1, had been trying to bring Grand Prix racing back to Las Vegas. However, he had one condition – the racing cars were to race along the world-famous Strip. The casino owners declined with a weary smile.

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Their response: “Formula 1 needs Las Vegas more than Las Vegas needs Formula 1.” For them, closing the Strip for weeks on end was out of the question.

But a lot has changed since the Ecclestone era. Formula 1 gained a new owner in Liberty Media in 2017, bringing a breath of fresh air to the boardroom – initially with Ecclestone’s successor Chase Carey, and since 2021 with former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali at the helm.

Las Vegas and Formula 1: the perfect combination of speed and glamour. And the time was ripe for a third World Championship round in the US – not least because the sport had been given a new lease of life by the Netflix documentary ‘Drive to Survive’.

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Austin in Texas since 2012, Miami in Florida since 2022, and Las Vegas in Nevada again from 2023. But what many fans of the Netflix generation don’t know is that there has already been a Formula 1 World Championship race in Las Vegas, and it was truly unworthy of the premier class.

Of all events, the 1981 World Championship finale took place on the vast car park of the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, where a characterless, Mickey Mouse-style circuit was crammed onto the site.

Andretti und Giacomelli 1981: Parkplatz-Atmosphäre in Las Vegas Foto: Grand Prix Photo Andretti und Giacomelli 1981: Parkplatz-Atmosphäre in Las Vegas © Grand Prix Photo

At the time, three drivers were still in with a chance of becoming world champion: Williams driver Carlos Reutemann (49 points), Brabham driver Nelson Piquet (48) and Ligier driver Jacques Laffite, who arrived in Nevada with 43 championship points.

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One problem for the drivers: the circuit ran anti-clockwise. Furthermore, it was unusually warm for the time of year during practice. Piquet had to be treated by the masseur who normally looked after the boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

Reutemann started from pole position, with his Williams team-mate Alan Jones alongside him on the grid. The Australian and the Argentine were bitter rivals; Jones made it clear before the race that he would offer Reutemann no assistance.

In the race, Jones immediately took the lead, whilst Reutemann fell back straight away and returned from the first lap in fifth place. On lap 2, things went from bad to worse for Carlos: the fourth gear on his Williams had given out. When he was later overtaken by his World Championship rival Piquet as well, Reutemann was as shattered as his fourth gear. He finished only eighth.

Piquet had other problems: his neck was playing up. He managed to finish fifth, just 1.5 seconds ahead of Laffite – exactly the two points he needed to overtake Reutemann in the World Championship – and the Brazilian became World Champion for the first time.

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The race a year later was no better either, so that was the end of the road for the premier class in Las Vegas for the time being.

The car park in question was built over in 2003.

Las Vegas 2023: Another slap in the face

Liberty Media’s new major shareholders in Formula 1 are doing things better with the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix – the race will be held at night and will incorporate the world-famous Vegas Strip.

But then came another, unexpected blow. And this is how it happened.

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The first practice session for the street Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was over in less than ten minutes – abandoned after Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) damaged their cars on a broken manhole cover surround. More than forty manhole covers had to be inspected, and half a dozen had to be reinforced as a matter of urgency.

As it remained unclear for hours whether driving could resume at all, thousands of spectators left the circuit. A core group held out, but when racing did resume around two and a half hours later (by which time it was an unbelievable 2.30 am local time), the grandstands were empty – the fans had been sent home by the police!

The organisers hadn’t anticipated a mishap such as the faulty water channel casings. Because the schedule had been thrown into disarray as a result, the Americans were now faced with the problem that the shifts of hundreds of security staff were coming to an end. The organisers posted a statement saying that ‘all fan zones will be closed from 1.30 am for logistical reasons’.

The organisers were also faced with the problem that they had promised the city of Las Vegas that the circuit would be opened gradually to the public from 2.00 am and fully to normal road traffic from 4.00 am. This was no longer possible due to the rescheduled practice session.

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Heated discussions broke out in the grandstands between the police – who were responsible for clearing the grandstands – and some spectators.

Long faces, angry words, disappointment, anger.

Due to the high ticket prices, many fans had only been able to afford a ticket for the first day of practice; many of them had travelled specifically for this Thursday – only to find they had nothing left to see after ten minutes! The journey, the ticket, the accommodation – more or less all for nothing.

The most prestigious Grand Prix weekend of the year for Formula 1, and then a ghost practice session in front of empty stands, just like in the days of the coronavirus. What a disgrace!

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Those with just a Thursday ticket were given a voucher worth $200 to spend on Formula 1 merchandise in official shops. Those with a three-day ticket came away empty-handed after Thursday’s fiasco.

Las Vegas and Formula 1 are a perfect match in terms of glamour, and the 2024 and 2025 events each saw more than 300,000 tickets sold.

Yes, there have been setbacks, but the city is buzzing for the fourth edition. Wherever we go here, we meet Formula 1 fans from all over the world who are passionately discussing who might well come out on top here.

Formula 1 has arrived in America.

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