Last year, too, Portugal was the 21st and penultimate round of the season. The title had long since been decided. Marc Marquez had been confirmed as champion as far back as the Japanese Grand Prix. However, Spain’s racing icon was still absent from the extraordinary circuit in the Algarve, as was his predecessor as world champion, Jorge Martin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the first time, ‘MM93’ was stood in for by Superbike ace Nicolo Bulega. For the ‘Martinator’, test and reserve rider Lorenzo Savadori was once again at the throttle. As if that weren’t enough in the way of stand-ins – in the late autumn of the season, Pol Espargaro stepped in for the long-term injured Maverick Viñales at KTM Tech3.

No dull moments, even without the world champion

What hadn’t yet become apparent at the previous race in the heat of Malaysia came to the fore on the return to Europe: Aprilia works rider Marco Bezzecchi had now built up confidence and Aprilia had made steady progress in small steps. It all came together at Portimão. In free practice, Bezzecchi was still beaten by three riders – though Alex Márquez (Gresini), at the top of the timesheets, was only a tenth of a second faster. In qualifying, Márquez and Pedro Acosta once again tried to secure the best positions, but Marco Bezzecchi clocked the fastest time to take pole position.

Q2: Spaniens versus Italien, Acosta gegen Bezzecchi Foto: Gold and Goose Q2: Spaniens versus Italien, Acosta gegen Bezzecchi © Gold and Goose

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two Frenchmen also made their mark. Yamaha champion Quartaro even managed to secure a place on the front row behind Bezzecchi and Acosta, whilst LCR rider Zarco was in sixth place behind Alex Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia. Somewhat surprisingly, however, there was to be no Bezzecchi one-two in Portugal. ‘Bez’ led the sprint, but had to let the rampant Acosta pass him as early as lap 3, and later Alex Marquez as well.

In fact, the action was incredibly tight over the short distance on Portugal’s rollercoaster circuit. Eleven riders crossed the finish line within 10 seconds of each other. Quartararo was happy with P4, Zarco content with 7th place, and KTM rider Brad Binder claimed the final World Championship point.

Kampfgeist: Acosta (KTM) und Alex Marquez (Ducati) gaben alles für Platz 2 Foto: Gold and Goose Kampfgeist: Acosta (KTM) und Alex Marquez (Ducati) gaben alles für Platz 2 © Gold and Goose

The Portuguese Grand Prix then unfolded very differently from the sprint. Over the full distance, Marco Bezzecchi didn’t put a foot wrong. The rider from Rimini steadily pulled away. The black Aprilia crossed the line 2.5 seconds ahead of Alex Márquez, who managed to prevail in a thrilling battle against KTM frontrunner Pedro Acosta. Rookie Fermin Aldeguer, Binder and Quartararo rounded off the top six.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marco Bezzecchi fuhr den Verfolgern Marquez und Acosta im GP davon Foto: Gold and Goose Marco Bezzecchi fuhr den Verfolgern Marquez und Acosta im GP davon © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi secured his first start-to-finish victory

Behind him came Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, who suggested that the Aprilia RS-GP isn’t just fast in Marco Bezzecchi’s hands. However, there was still no sign in November 2025 of the dominance the Noale-based rider would go on to display. Marco Bezzecchi’s provisional one-man show was, however, also down to the rider line-up. Not only Jorge Martin, but also Raul Fernandez had to sit out the Portimão race. The performance by VR46 protégé Bezzecchi marked the beginning of the ‘121’ era – for that is how many laps the Italian led in a GP race without interruption – a world record!

For the fans in the packed stands – Portimão set a new attendance record last year with 183,000 spectators – the winner rode a Yamaha. Miguel Oliveira, already a glorious winner on home soil as a KTM rider, finished 14th on the Pramac Yamaha and subsequently celebrated the end of his MotoGP career with very mixed feelings.

Miguel Oliveira verabschiedete sich in der Heimat von den MotoGP-Fans Foto: Gold and Goose Miguel Oliveira verabschiedete sich in der Heimat von den MotoGP-Fans © Gold and Goose

Advertisement