Before the start of this year’s Formula 1 season, British GP experts were in agreement: the clear favourite for this year’s World Championship title was their compatriot George Russell. But they hadn’t reckoned with his team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

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Whilst the Briton was plagued by bad luck, the young Italian was in superb form – and clinched the World Championship title by a comfortable margin as early as the fifth-last race in Mexico. In doing so, he became the youngest world champion in the history of Formula 1.

Russell, who had started the weekend with very little chance of keeping the world championship race alive, skipped all media engagements and left quickly. He later apologised on social media for his silence following his own team-mate’s title win, and congratulated him on his success.

He concluded his statement with the following words: “All I can promise now is that, for the rest of this season and into the next, I will give my all to get back to the form I’ve shown for most of my career – and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that a bit of luck will return too.”

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George Russell doesn’t want to rely on luck

However, the 28-year-old does not want to rely on luck alone. He explains: “I’ve been working with sports psychologists for seven years now, including during the most successful period of my career so far. Now, for the first time, I’ve had a really tough year.”

“And as for my approach: in my view, we’re not like boxers facing a direct opponent in the ring. We’re fighting against ourselves, almost like professional golfers. When we’re out on a qualifying lap, we’re fighting on our own. And you prepare yourself for that too – that’s what makes the difference between a good performance and a poor one,” Russell muses.

“I don’t look at an opponent and ask myself: ‘How can I beat this driver?’ I look at myself in the mirror and think: ‘What do I need to do to avoid performing badly? What feelings did I have towards myself and the car when I was performing better? And how can I make sure that happens more often?’”