Live stream: Here’s how you can watch the FIA GT World Cup in Macau live
This weekend, the FIA GT World Cup takes place at the legendary Guia Circuit in Macau. SPEEDWEEK.com tells you how you can follow this legendary race weekend through the city’s narrow streets.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
This weekend, the 73rd Macau Grand Prix takes place on the narrow streets of the gambling metropolis. The event brings together GT cars, Formula cars, touring cars and superbikes, and is one of the most legendary events in international motorsport.
Once again, the FIA GT World Cup features on the schedule of this long-standing event.
Amongst others, DTM stars Kelvin van der Linde, Luca Engstler, Maro Engel, Lucas Auer and Thomas Preining will be on the starting grid. They will be joined by Porsche star Laurin Heinrich and young talents such as ADAC GT Masters driver Jamie Day.
All sessions of the racing series throughout the entire race weekend can be followed via
FIA GT World Cup Macau Schedule
19 November 2026:
5.15 – 5.45 am – FIA GT World Cup Practice 1
8.15 – 8.45 am – FIA GT World Cup Practice 2
20 November 2026:
8.50 – 9.20 am – Qualifying 1, FIA GT World Cup
9.40 – 10.05 – Qualifying 2, FIA GT World Cup
21 November 2026:
7.35 – 8.40 am – Qualifying Race, FIA GT World Cup (12 laps)
22 November 2026:
5.35 – 6.50 am – Main Race, FIA GT World Cup (16 laps)
Please note that the Guia Circuit is traditionally prone to numerous accidents and schedule delays. You should therefore allow a little extra time.
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