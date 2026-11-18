This weekend, the 73rd Macau Grand Prix takes place on the narrow streets of the gambling metropolis. The event brings together GT cars, Formula cars, touring cars and superbikes, and is one of the most legendary events in international motorsport.

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Once again, the FIA GT World Cup features on the schedule of this long-standing event. Eighteen cars from nine manufacturers make up a top-class field of competitors.

Amongst others, DTM stars Kelvin van der Linde, Luca Engstler, Maro Engel, Lucas Auer and Thomas Preining will be on the starting grid. They will be joined by Porsche star Laurin Heinrich and young talents such as ADAC GT Masters driver Jamie Day.

All sessions of the racing series throughout the entire race weekend can be followed via the official Macau Grand Prix livestream on YouTube . The sessions of the FIA GT World Cup, the FIA Formula 4 World Cup and the FIA Formula Regional World Cup can be followed via the FIA livestream.

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FIA GT World Cup Macau Schedule

19 November 2026:

5.15 – 5.45 am – FIA GT World Cup Practice 1

8.15 – 8.45 am – FIA GT World Cup Practice 2 20 November 2026:

8.50 – 9.20 am – Qualifying 1, FIA GT World Cup

9.40 – 10.05 – Qualifying 2, FIA GT World Cup

21 November 2026:

7.35 – 8.40 am – Qualifying Race, FIA GT World Cup (12 laps)

22 November 2026:

5.35 – 6.50 am – Main Race, FIA GT World Cup (16 laps)





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Please note that the Guia Circuit is traditionally prone to numerous accidents and schedule delays. You should therefore allow a little extra time.