For a long time, two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista had ruled out a move to a national championship, but now everything points to him joining the US Superbike series MotoAmerica for 2027.

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“It’s true that I’ve been making contacts with a view to racing in America next year,” Bautista confirmed in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “I’ve also made enquiries with the BSB. I haven’t received a proper offer from CF Moto, though, but I know there’s something in the pipeline . One thing is certain: I’ll be racing next year. The bike I know best is the Ducati. That’s why I prefer Ducati. But it’s never too late to learn something new.”

Alvaro Bautista didn’t change his mind of his own accord

Where does this change of heart come from, that the 63-time SBK race winner is now also interested in racing below World Championship level? “It was very similar to when my MotoGP career came to an end,” explained Bautista. “I want to race because I can still perform well and have the necessary pace. I had to move into the Superbike World Championship because I no longer had any opportunities in MotoGP. My 2026 season was a bit of a strange one , but towards the end I showed that I still have potential. If everything falls into place, I can be fast. I still have a lot to offer as a rider and feel good both physically and mentally. That’s why I want to keep racing. If I stayed at home, I’d feel like I was wasting my time. So I sat down and thought about what options I have. The reality is that if I want to ride, I’ll have to go into MotoAmerica or the BSB. Otherwise, I’ll have to stay at home. I haven’t changed my mind, but I have to be realistic about the options I have.”

BSB and MotoAmerica aren’t like the championship in Germany. Alvaro Bautista

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“It’s not as if I’ve said I want to race in a national championship,” emphasised the rider, who turns 42 on 21 November. “At the same time, however, the national championship in Germany, for example, isn’t the same as the BSB or MotoAmerica. The BSB and MotoAmerica are at a high level; riders come through these championships into the World Championship. These aren’t just ordinary national championships. For me, these two championships are more like a world championship for those riders who, for various reasons, cannot compete in the World Championship. I don’t think the standard there is lower – it’s just different. The circuits are different, as are the technical regulations. Fortunately, I don’t have to ride with additional weight in these series. That gives me the chance to get the best possible performance out of my bike. From that point of view, it’s not a bad idea for me to compete there. I can ride under the same conditions as everyone else.”

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Toni Elias speaks highly of Alvaro Bautista

Bautista concludes: “It’s true that the Strack Racing team has contacted me. They’ve been racing with Yamaha up to now, but are considering a change of manufacturer. They’re getting everything ready, but I don’t know exactly how far the negotiations have got. I’d like to sign a contract before the end of November so that I can have a peaceful Christmas. Toni Elias wrote to me three months ago telling me I should come to the US. It would be brilliant there – life is great and I’d really enjoy it. He wants to support me and help me – I’ve thanked him.”