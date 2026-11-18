With his sprint victory and second place in the Grand Prix in Qatar, Marc Márquez has put himself in a perfect position in the title race. Ahead of this weekend’s penultimate round of the season in Portimão, the Ducati rider holds all the cards to secure his tenth world title – his eighth in MotoGP – ahead of schedule.

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“We did a brilliant job in Qatar: on a track where I’ve often struggled in the past, we achieved two solid results that allowed us to extend our lead in the championship even further,” emphasised the nine-time champion on Wednesday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Apart from Marc Marquez, only two other riders remain in the title race – Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. From Marquez’s perspective, his lead over the two Aprilia aces is comfortable: the ‘Martinator’ trails by 60 points, whilst Bezzecchi is 74 points behind.

A maximum of 74 points are up for grabs at Portimão and Valencia. We’ve listed the various scenarios in which Marquez could clinch the title this weekend – and the circumstances under which the title decider would be postponed until the season finale in Valencia.

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How Marc Marquez could become world champion as early as Saturday

The simplest way for Marc Marquez to secure the MotoGP World Championship title on Saturday is to win the sprint race – which is worth 12 points. Even a second-place finish in the sprint, worth 9 points, would be enough for MM93, provided Martin finishes behind him. Even with an eighth-place finish, worth 2 points, Marquez can seal the deal on Saturday – provided Martin fails to score any points in the sprint. Put simply: Marquez must score two more points than Martin on Saturday.

Furthermore, if Marquez finishes in the points on Saturday, Bezzecchi is automatically out of the title race.

How Marquez can secure the World Championship title on Sunday

Should the title not have been decided by Saturday, the following applies to Marquez on Sunday: he must finish the weekend with a lead of 37 points or more over Martin to be crowned world champion at Portimão. Even if the points were level, Marquez would be crowned world champion early, as he has seven GP wins to his name, whilst Martin has only managed one.

The situation is different for Bezzecchi: should Marquez fail to score any points at the Portimão race weekend and Bezzecchi reduce the gap to 37 points with two wins, the title would not be decided until Valencia. ‘Bez’ would then also have secured seven GP wins this season.

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Over the course of the entire weekend, Marquez must not lose more than 23 points to Martin or more than 36 points to Bezzecchi in order to secure the title at Portimão.

“We have the chance here to seal the deal, but we mustn’t change our approach: we need to keep our feet on the ground and give our best step by step – from Friday right through to Sunday’s race,” Marquez said, looking ahead. “Portugal is a breathtaking, highly technical and demanding circuit where I haven’t had much luck so far, so maximum concentration is crucial.”