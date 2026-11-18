Lewis Hamilton knows only too well how difficult it is to avoid making mistakes in Formula 1. The Ferrari star, who holds the record for the most world championship titles in the premier class alongside Michael Schumacher with seven, is already in his 20th season in Formula 1. And he can still clearly recall the harsh criticism he faced in his early days.

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His younger rivals are also subjected to this, and that annoys the record-holding Grand Prix winner. In Brazil, he vented his frustration, explaining: “I see a lot of former Formula 1 drivers or even older Grand Prix colleagues who are putting the young lads down. And although they’ve been through something similar, they show no compassion. I’ve always wanted to make sure I don’t become that sort of driver.”

That is why he makes a point of praising the young drivers when they deserve it, the Ferrari star insisted. “It’s impressive to see that all these young drivers, even those further down the grid, turn up week after week, despite the enormous pressure weighing on their shoulders,” he continued.

At the same time, Hamilton admitted that, as a racing driver, one is naturally privileged. “But it’s a huge challenge to compete in Formula 1 and to pick yourself up time and again after setbacks. I think they all do so with great humility and in a dignified manner. Of course they make mistakes too – after all, this is the pinnacle of motorsport. It’s the toughest environment, and it’s so easy to make mistakes. It would be all too easy just to give up. But I know what it’s like to have to pick yourself up and carry on. I have a great deal of respect for that.”

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