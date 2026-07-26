Setback for Simon Längenfelder (KTM) at Loket: crash and retirement!

Defending champion Simon Längenfelder took the early lead in the second MX2 race at Loket. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) overtook the German, followed shortly afterwards by World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph). Längenfelder was not prepared to accept this, however, and fought his way back, attacking the Spaniard with an aggressive block pass in a right-hand bend.

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Guillem Farres, for his part, held his ground, resulting in a collision. Längenfelder lost his balance, hit the ground hard and braced himself with his forearms. Suffering from severe pain in his right forearm, he was subsequently unable to hold onto the handlebars. Following the crash, he had dropped from 3rd to 19th place. The defending champion headed for the pits and withdrew from the race. In terms of his title defence, this incident was a major setback. Details regarding the severity of his injuries are not yet known.