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Setback for Simon Längenfelder (KTM) at Loket: crash and retirement!

Defending champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) was forced to retire from the second race following a crash. He attempted to block World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph). This resulted in a collision and a crash.

Thoralf Abgarjan

By

Motocross-WC MX2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Simon Längenfelder fiel im zweiten Lauf von Loket aus
Simon Längenfelder fiel im zweiten Lauf von Loket aus
Foto: Align Media
Simon Längenfelder fiel im zweiten Lauf von Loket aus
© Align Media

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Defending champion Simon Längenfelder took the early lead in the second MX2 race at Loket. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) overtook the German, followed shortly afterwards by World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph). Längenfelder was not prepared to accept this, however, and fought his way back, attacking the Spaniard with an aggressive block pass in a right-hand bend.

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Guillem Farres, for his part, held his ground, resulting in a collision. Längenfelder lost his balance, hit the ground hard and braced himself with his forearms. Suffering from severe pain in his right forearm, he was subsequently unable to hold onto the handlebars. Following the crash, he had dropped from 3rd to 19th place. The defending champion headed for the pits and withdrew from the race. In terms of his title defence, this incident was a major setback. Details regarding the severity of his injuries are not yet known.

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Warm up

  6. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

26

18

33:57,774

1:49,406

25

02

Placeholder - Racer

Guillem Farres

Placeholder - Racer

Guillem Farres

99

18

+6,000

1:49,274

22

03

Kārlis Alberts Reisulis

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

Kārlis Alberts Reisulis

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

47

18

+8,232

1:50,561

20

04

Placeholder - Racer

Camden McLellan

Placeholder - Racer

Camden McLellan

8

18

+10,540

1:50,835

18

05

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

772

18

+24,233

1:50,678

16

06

Placeholder - Racer

Maxime Grau

Placeholder - Racer

Maxime Grau

83

18

+47,842

1:51,692

15

07

Placeholder - Racer

Sacha Coenen

Placeholder - Racer

Sacha Coenen

19

18

+54,803

1:50,738

14

08

Placeholder - Racer

Kay Karssemakers

Placeholder - Racer

Kay Karssemakers

33

18

+59,452

1:53,142

13

09

Placeholder - Racer

Julius Mikula

Placeholder - Racer

Julius Mikula

20

18

+1:08,814

1:51,726

12

10

Gyan Doensen

Gyan Doensen

574

18

+1:15,477

1:53,625

11

Events

All Motocross-WC MX2 events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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