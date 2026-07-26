Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Superbike-WC

  4. /

  5. Superbike WC

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Alex Lowes (Bimota) warns: “We’re reaching a dangerous point!”

Ducati is dominating the 2026 Superbike World Championship with the V4R like no other manufacturer before. If the balance of power remains as it is, the championship is heading towards a dangerous point, says Bimota rider Alex Lowes.

By

Kay Hettich and Ivo Schützbach

Superbike WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Mit Ducati-Piloten kämpft Alex Lowes (Bimota) nur gegen Privatiers
Mit Ducati-Piloten kämpft Alex Lowes (Bimota) nur gegen Privatiers
Foto: Gold & Goose
Mit Ducati-Piloten kämpft Alex Lowes (Bimota) nur gegen Privatiers
© Gold & Goose

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

The World Superbike Championship’s balance system is increasingly becoming the focus of discussion in light of Ducati’s dominance. However, the parties involved are by no means in agreement. Whilst Bimota and BMW are keen to strengthen their own positions, Yamaha is calling for the powerful bikes to be reined in. Reaching a consensus will be a challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It really is difficult,” said Bimota works rider Alex Lowes. The Englishman rode for Yamaha between 2016 and 2019 and then for Kawasaki until 2024. “The Yamaha is an older bike, whilst the Ducati is the latest model – and an excellent one at that. It won’t be easy to keep everyone happy. I can understand the arguments on both sides, but I don’t have a solution ready.”

There is no doubt about the outstanding performance of World Championship leader Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati), who has secured 23 out of 24 victories this year. The Italian’s only defeat came at the hands of his team-mate Iker Lecuona, who secured his first Superbike victory in the first race at Donington Park.

Mentioned in this article

“I can only congratulate the lads, who are doing a brilliant job, but the issue is far too complex for me to comment on. On the one hand, you have to take your hat off to them, but the situation is gradually becoming critical,” emphasised the 35-year-old from Lincoln. “A manufacturer that sees no chance of being competitive is still investing a lot of money. In that respect, I think we’re approaching a dangerous point. Ducati are naturally happy, but no one else is. That’s the situation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Lowes is alluding to is that unsuccessful manufacturers such as Honda – and, increasingly, Yamaha – could lose interest in the Superbike World Championship and scale back their involvement. If that happened, the top category would degenerate even further into a Ducati Cup.

However, it’s clear to Lowes that the Ducati V4R makes all the difference. “You can see it with Iker, who’s racking up second places in succession, and Xavi, who’s finishing in the top 15: last year, both achieved comparable results. There are plenty more examples,” said the Bimota rider. “How can this be changed? I don’t know! My job is to do everything I can with my team to close the gap to the front-runners.”

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

Highlight videos

ServusTV media library

Events

All Superbike WC events
  • Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Magny-Cours/Frankreich

    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Cremona/Italien

    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Estoril/Portugal

    Autódromo do Estoril , Portugal
    09.–11.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Magny-Cours/Frankreich

    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  4. Cremona/Italien

    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Estoril/Portugal

    Autódromo do Estoril , Portugal
    09.–11.10.2026
    Go to event

Superbike-WC News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    Editorial

    Series