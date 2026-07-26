Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. MXGP

  4. /

  5. Motocross-WC MXGP

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Turning point in the MXGP: Jeff Herlings wins Race 1 at Loket and is the championship leader

Red Bull KTM factory rider Lucas Coenen, who had dominated the World Championship so far, was unable to compete in the races due to ongoing injury problems. Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) claimed an unchallenged victory.

Thoralf Abgarjan

By

Motocross-WC MXGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Jeffrey Herlings gewann den ersten Lauf der MXGP in Loket
Jeffrey Herlings gewann den ersten Lauf der MXGP in Loket
Foto: Honda
Jeffrey Herlings gewann den ersten Lauf der MXGP in Loket
© Honda

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lucas Coenen (KTM), who had arrived as the championship leader, was unable to compete in Sunday’s races due to ongoing problems with his right leg, which he injured a week ago at Foxhills. This cleared the way for HRC factory rider Jeffrey Herlings to take the lead in the World Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herlings in commanding form

Tom Vialle (Honda) took the holeshot ahead of Herlings and Adamo. Romain Febvre was in fourth place on the first lap. On lap 2, ‘The Bullet’ overtook Vialle, immediately opened up a gap and won the first race unchallenged and in commanding fashion with a lead of 18 seconds. With the race victory and 25 World Championship points, the Dutchman also took the lead in the World Championship.

Febvre in second place

On lap 6, Febvre got the better of Adamo and moved into third place. Halfway through the race, the Frenchman also managed to overtake Tom Vialle to take second place.

Mentioned in this article

Crashes involving Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser collided with his team-mate Maxime Renaux early on. The Frenchman went down, his airbag deployed and he was forced to retire from the race. Gajser then crashed twice more and was ultimately limited to damage control, finishing in 10th place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Results for the German riders

Becker Racing KTM rider Maximilian Spies finished 15th, making him the highest-placed German MXGP rider. Cato Nickel (Honda) secured two World Championship points in 19th place. Tom Koch (Sarholz KTM) got off to a good start in 11th place, but dropped back on lap 7 (presumably due to a crash) and, finishing 21st, missed out on the points.

MXGP Race 1, Loket

  1. Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 35:20.291

  2. Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, (+18.310)

  3. Tom Vialle (F), Honda, (+23.914)

  4. Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, (+24.771)

  5. Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, (+40.610)

  6. Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, (+52.820)

  7. Brent van Doninck (B), Fantic, (+54.449)

  8. Jago Geerts (B), Beta, (+56.891)

  9. Isak Gifting (S), Yamaha, (+59.627)

  10. Tim Gajser (SLO), Yamaha, (+1:02.290)

World Championship Standings

  1. Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 590 points

  2. Lucas Coenen (B), KTM, 566, (-24)

  3. Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 525, (-65)

  4. Tim Gajser (SLO), Yamaha, 469, (-121)

  5. Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 400, (-190)

  6. Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 396, (-194)

  7. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 393, (-197)

  8. Tom Vialle (F), Honda, 345, (-245)

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Warm up

  6. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

84

19

35:34,003

1:49,092

25

02

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

16

19

+10,910

1:49,821

22

03

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

243

19

+12,298

1:49,790

20

04

Ruben Fernández Garcia

Ruben Fernandez

Ruben Fernández Garcia

Ruben Fernandez

70

19

+36,219

1:51,283

18

05

Romain Fabvre

Romain Febvre

Romain Fabvre

Romain Febvre

1

19

+49,879

1:49,932

16

06

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

959

19

+58,757

1:52,106

15

07

Jan Pancar

Jan Pancar

Jan Pancar

Jan Pancar

253

19

+1:02,775

1:52,161

14

08

Roan van de Moosdijk

Roan van de Moosdijk

Roan van de Moosdijk

Roan van de Moosdijk

39

19

+1:05,588

1:52,628

13

09

Jago Geerts

Jago Geerts

Jago Geerts

Jago Geerts

93

19

+1:07,805

1:52,325

12

10

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

80

19

+1:12,673

1:51,512

11

Events

All Motocross-WC MXGP events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

MXGP News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    Editorial

    Series