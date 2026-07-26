Motocross-WC MXGP
Turning point in the MXGP: Jeff Herlings wins Race 1 at Loket and is the championship leader
Red Bull KTM factory rider Lucas Coenen, who had dominated the World Championship so far, was unable to compete in the races due to ongoing injury problems. Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) claimed an unchallenged victory.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Lucas Coenen (KTM), who had arrived as the championship leader, was unable to compete in Sunday’s races due to ongoing problems with his right leg, which he injured a week ago at Foxhills. This cleared the way for HRC factory rider Jeffrey Herlings to take the lead in the World Championship.
Herlings in commanding form
Tom Vialle (Honda) took the holeshot ahead of Herlings and Adamo. Romain Febvre was in fourth place on the first lap. On lap 2, ‘The Bullet’ overtook Vialle, immediately opened up a gap and won the first race unchallenged and in commanding fashion with a lead of 18 seconds. With the race victory and 25 World Championship points, the Dutchman also took the lead in the World Championship.
Febvre in second place
On lap 6, Febvre got the better of Adamo and moved into third place. Halfway through the race, the Frenchman also managed to overtake Tom Vialle to take second place.
Crashes involving Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser collided with his team-mate Maxime Renaux early on. The Frenchman went down, his airbag deployed and he was forced to retire from the race. Gajser then crashed twice more and was ultimately limited to damage control, finishing in 10th place.
Results for the German riders
Becker Racing KTM rider Maximilian Spies finished 15th, making him the highest-placed German MXGP rider. Cato Nickel (Honda) secured two World Championship points in 19th place. Tom Koch (Sarholz KTM) got off to a good start in 11th place, but dropped back on lap 7 (presumably due to a crash) and, finishing 21st, missed out on the points.
MXGP Race 1, Loket
Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 35:20.291
Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, (+18.310)
Tom Vialle (F), Honda, (+23.914)
Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, (+24.771)
Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, (+40.610)
Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, (+52.820)
Brent van Doninck (B), Fantic, (+54.449)
Jago Geerts (B), Beta, (+56.891)
Isak Gifting (S), Yamaha, (+59.627)
Tim Gajser (SLO), Yamaha, (+1:02.290)
World Championship Standings
Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 590 points
Lucas Coenen (B), KTM, 566, (-24)
Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 525, (-65)
Tim Gajser (SLO), Yamaha, 469, (-121)
Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 400, (-190)
Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 396, (-194)
Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 393, (-197)
Tom Vialle (F), Honda, 345, (-245)
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Results Championship Standings