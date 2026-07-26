Chimay: Belgian home victory, 3rd place for Hickman, Hoffmann takes maximum points

Laurent Hoffmann’s father had passed away just a few weeks earlier, which is why the Belgian was overcome with emotion after his victory in the first ESR Superbike race at Chimay and was unable to hold back his tears. For the 2012 and 2013 IRRC Supersport champion, it was his first victory on a superbike.

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On the 4.420-kilometre natural circuit where his successful career began, he was keen to finish the second race victoriously as well, but in his compatriots Ouri Bikkems – who started from pole position – and Yan Ancia, as well as the Swiss rider Lukas Maurer, he faced three strong rivals who were also aiming for victory.

The Briton Peter Hickman enjoyed the lead for three laps. Starting from third on the grid, the 14-time Tourist Trophy winner had taken the lead on his Chimay debut, before having to let Ancia pass him. On the seventh of nine laps, the BMW rider also lost second place to Bikkems after braking too late.

Although Hoffmann was unable to get involved in the battle for victory, he secured maximum points in the ESR internal standings by finishing fifth behind Maurer. He thus reduced the points gap to his team-mate Fedrik Matthys – who finished seventh overall and second among ESR riders – to 22 points ahead of the finale in Horice (8 and 9 August).

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ESR Superbike results, Race 2, 26 July

1. Yan Ancia (B)*, BMW. 2. Ouri Bikkems (B)*, BMW, 1.949 sec behind. 3. Peter Hickman (GB)*, BMW, +3.470 sec. 4. Lukas Maurer (CH)*, Yamaha. 5. Laurent Hoffmann (B). 6. Sander Claessen (B)*, Aprilia. Also: 22. Christop Kreller (D)*, BMW. 22. Paul Manx (D)*, Honda. *Guest rider (no points)

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ESR Superbike Standings (after 10 of 12 races)

1. Fedrik Matthys (B), BMW, 212 points. 2. Hoffmann, 190. 3. Anssi Koski (FIN), Yamaha, 136. 4. Rasmus Lindström (S), Yamaha, 99. 5. Jakub Sprojcar (CZ), Yamaha, 84. 6. Jean-Pierre Polet (B), BMW, 67. 7. Olivier Lupberger (CH), Yamaha, 55. 8. Rob van Eijs (NL), BMW, 47. 9. Pontus Roestlinger (S), Honda, 44. 10. Amalric Blanc (F), 26. 11. Damien de Reys (B), BMW, 17.