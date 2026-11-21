Two hair-raising moments for Max Verstappen in the third free practice session for the Las Vegas Night Grand Prix – two alleged track violations for which the Dutchman had to answer to the four race stewards.

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Here’s what happened: Max initially tried (like many other drivers) to get his tyres up to temperature by weaving across the track. Unfortunately, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto was approaching from behind at that very moment. It was a near-miss. The FIA launched an investigation.

Second incident: a fierce battle between Verstappen and George Russell at the end of the long Strip straight, which even involved the cars making contact!

Max Verstappen on the radio: “He pushed me off!”

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George Russell on the radio: “Hahaha, just having a bit of fun, aren’t we?”

Gerd Ennser (Germany), Loic Bacquelaine (Belgium), Tonio Liuzzi (Italy) and Steve Pence (USA) issued a warning for this heated incident. The stewards were therefore quite lenient, as we have seen drivers penalised with grid penalties for similar incidents in the past.

Regarding Colapinto, the quartet of stewards explained: “The race stewards take into account that zigzagging is common practice for building up or maintaining tyre temperature whilst preparing for a flying lap.”

“In this instance, when the driver of car 3 (Verstappen) noticed that car 43 (Colapinto) was overtaking, he immediately stopped weaving, maintained his position on the right-hand side and allowed car 43 to pass.”

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“Taking into account the issue that led to a lack of power delivery, the relatively small difference in speed and the absence of any further manoeuvres towards Car 43, the stewards concluded that there were mitigating circumstances.”

Consequently, no penalty was imposed on Verstappen.

Regarding the incident with Russell, the officials explained: “Both cars were approaching Turn 14, with Car 3 (Verstappen) ahead of Car 63 (Russell). Car 3 braked earlier than expected and changed direction whilst braking. Car 63, approaching from behind, steered to the left and attempted to overtake on the inside. During the manoeuvre, the front axle of Car 63 was in front of the wing mirror of Car 3. The two cars subsequently made contact.”

“During the hearing, the drivers also discussed the informal gentlemen’s agreements regarding preparation for a flying lap and the expected behaviour between drivers in such situations.”

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“The race stewards took note of these explanations but considered such informal agreements to be of limited relevance when assessing the incident. The decisive factors were the actual movements of both cars and their relative positions.”

“The Race Commissioners therefore examined the braking and change of direction by Car 3, the evasive manoeuvre and the positioning of Car 63, taking into account the applicable driving standards guidelines.”

“The Race Stewards are of the view that Car 3’s change of direction whilst braking was unforeseeable and contributed to the situation in which Car 63 was forced to swerve inwards to avoid contact. Whilst the stewards did not consider the manoeuvre serious enough to warrant a more severe penalty, they concluded that changing direction whilst braking in these circumstances fell below the expected standard of driving – hence a warning.”