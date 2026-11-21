Laurin Heinrich continues to dominate the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. At the wheel of the AO by Absolute Porsche 911 GT3 R, the 25-year-old won the 12-lap qualifying race through the city streets. This means the German will start tomorrow’s main race from pole position.

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Raffaele Marcuello secured second place on the grid after pulling off a spectacular overtaking manoeuvre on this year’s DTM champion, Thomas Preining. In his WRT BMW, he finished 1.662 seconds behind Laurin Heinrich.

Thomas Preining completes the top three.

After the first lap, Adderly Fong pulled his Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 into the pit lane. The car had sustained severe damage to the front.

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Jamie Day spun off in his Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 on the fifth lap in the Esses section and subsequently headed for the pits as well.

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Results of the FIA GT World Cup Macau Qualifying Race (Top 10):

Laurin Heinrich – AO by Absolute – Porsche 911 GT3 R Raffaele Marciello – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Thomas Preining – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Maro Engel – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Joel Eriksson – Phantom Global Racing – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Earl Bamber – Audi Sport Team Absolute – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Kelvin van der Linde – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Luca Engstler – Absolute Corse – Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Dorian Boccolacci – Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Alessio Picariello – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R