Porsche star Laurin Heinrich wins qualifying race in Macau
Laurin Heinrich continues to dominate the FIA GT World Cup in Macau, also winning the qualifying race through the city streets. Raffaele Marciello takes second place after a strong manoeuvre.
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Laurin Heinrich continues to dominate the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. At the wheel of the AO by Absolute Porsche 911 GT3 R, the 25-year-old won the 12-lap qualifying race through the city streets. This means the German will start tomorrow’s main race from pole position.
Raffaele Marcuello secured second place on the grid after pulling off a spectacular overtaking manoeuvre on this year’s DTM champion, Thomas Preining. In his WRT BMW, he finished 1.662 seconds behind Laurin Heinrich.
Thomas Preining completes the top three.
After the first lap, Adderly Fong pulled his Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 into the pit lane. The car had sustained severe damage to the front.
Jamie Day spun off in his Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 on the fifth lap in the Esses section and subsequently headed for the pits as well.
Results of the FIA GT World Cup Macau Qualifying Race (Top 10):
Laurin Heinrich – AO by Absolute – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Raffaele Marciello – WRT – BMW M4 GT3
Thomas Preining – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Maro Engel – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Joel Eriksson – Phantom Global Racing – Audi R8 LMS GT3
Earl Bamber – Audi Sport Team Absolute – Audi R8 LMS GT3
Kelvin van der Linde – WRT – BMW M4 GT3
Luca Engstler – Absolute Corse – Lamborghini Huracán GT3
Dorian Boccolacci – Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Alessio Picariello – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
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