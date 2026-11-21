When the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship – WorldWCR for short – was established in 2024 on the initiative of FIM President Jorge Viegas, Yamaha supported this commendable project. The Yamaha R7 was used, though not in the specification used in the World Sportbike Championship, but almost as it is in the production model.

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After three years, it was time for a change: on 9 October, CF Moto was unveiled as the new equipment supplier for the Women’s World Championship. With the 675SR-R, it is once again a motorbike from the sportsbike category. It was foreseeable that the change would cause some friction in the paddock.

This is because teams affiliated with Yamaha in other series cannot possibly compete on a Chinese-made machine. The most prominent example is the Crescent team of World Championship runner-up Beatriz Neila, which has been organising Yamaha’s Superbike works team since 2016. However, it also affects the Giansanti Racing Team of World Champion Maria Herrera. And because Klint Forward is pulling the plug on its involvement in the WorldWCR, World Championship bronze medallist Paola Ramos has also had to look for a new team for 2027 – a curious situation. Furthermore, GMT94 (an official Yamaha team in the Supersport World Championship) will no longer be competing either.

It is possible that further teams from the WorldWCR will withdraw due to the change of manufacturer. For example, Team Trasimeno has been associated with Yamaha for over 25 years, as have MS Racing (Yamaha AD78) and Prata Motor Sport. Private teams are free to switch to CF Moto, but this would certainly not improve their relationship with Yamaha.

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In some cases, independent teams are stepping into the breach: under the Hadden Racing banner (Ramos, Neila, Sara Sanchez, Arianna Barale), as many as four female riders will be competing in 2027. And FT Racing Academy has already confirmed three riders (Lucie Boudesseul, Line Vieillard, Emily Bondi). However, not much is yet known about the team structure for next year. There is certainly no shortage of applicants for a starting place, though: according to information from SPEEDWEEK.com, 35 entries have been received.