Mercedes star George Russell set the third-fastest time in the final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, behind Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen. This secures him second place on the grid for the race, behind Max, as world champion Antonelli must drop back five places (due to the fitting of a new internal combustion engine).

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The starting position is favourable for Russell: Max Verstappen won here from second on the grid in 2023 and 2025! What’s more, George himself won here from pole position in the 2024 season, so he certainly knows his way around the Strip.

The Briton’s state of mind after the thoroughly entertaining final practice session reflects his season so far: there could have been more. Although he speaks of satisfaction, he looks rather glum.

This is because, during qualifying, Russell had asked over the radio for a slipstream from Kimi; the two Mercedes were indeed up front, but then the field bunched up as everyone tried to get into the best possible position, until Kimi Antonelli took himself out of the running and dropped back. So that’s why Russell didn’t get a slipstream from Kimi.

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To make matters worse, Antonelli found such a good gap right at the end that he snatched the fastest time!

Russell says: “All in all, I’m quite satisfied. Admittedly, the result isn’t quite what I’d hoped for. But on balance, it’s been a positive day.”

“It’s positive because I’m much happier with the car’s pace than, say, in Mexico.”

“This track is just strange, with that extremely strong slipstream effect. Because we didn’t get it quite right at the end, I lost seven tenths to Max and a second to Antonelli. I’m really amazed at how much of an impact it has here.”

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“It was quite bizarre how everyone was trying to create a slipstream for themselves, a bit like at Monza. It didn’t quite work out for me, but it did for Kimi. But as I move up the field, I’ve got every chance in the Grand Prix.”

Russell was the fastest man in the second practice session and in the third as well, as well as in Q1. The Briton is convinced that if things had gone normally here, he’d be on pole.