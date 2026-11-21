The MotoGP weekend at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão got off to a very good start for Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) on Friday. The two-time Moto2 champion from France finished fifth in qualifying, just 0.258 seconds behind the day’s fastest rider, Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati. Zarco was clearly the fastest Honda rider and half a second quicker than his team-mate Diogo Moreira, who took a tumble.

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“It was a pretty good day,” explained the 36-year-old. “I’m really happy with how the bike feels – we made good progress this afternoon. It’s mad how hard you have to push here. Even the first timed lap was good, but I then realised it probably wouldn’t have been enough for Q2. I’m happy that I was able to improve again on the final tyre. I could really feel the bike and play around with it.”

The 2025 Le Mans winner still sees room for improvement. “We’re a bit short in the final corner – our bike’s turn-in response is a bit limited. I feel pretty good in Turn 1. But I could see from the timesheets that Sector 1 is our most difficult section. I don’t know where the problem lies there,” mused Zarco. “But I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved today. I’ll try to make the most of the chance for a good qualifying session.”

Commenting on the spectacular rollercoaster track, Zarco said: “I like this circuit. But I’m also constantly trying to improve my riding style. I didn’t do too many laps in practice and pulled out every time there was a wobble. Otherwise, you end up running out of energy for that crucial moment at the end.”

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Zarco on Bradl: “Perhaps it could be good for the young riders”

On 20 November, Honda announced that the German Stefan Bradl would take up the role of sporting coordinator at the Japanese manufacturer from the 2027 season onwards. “Perhaps it could be good for the young riders. As for me, I think I have too much experience for him to be able to help me in any way from his position,” mused Zarco. “My mission is to work well with Honda in 2027, and I hope I can offer some useful input. If I have a competitive bike, I’m still fit enough to ride onto the podium!”