It’s been striking all weekend here in Las Vegas: Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari are like two people living in the same house but not on the same floor. The seven-time champion has certainly overbraked a dozen times; during the thrilling qualifying session, Formula 1’s most successful driver complained that he was just skidding about, and the consequences came straight away – he was out in the second qualifying segment, finishing P12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was no consolation that his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc also had his day over early, finishing eleventh. This means that, for the first time since Canada 2024, there’s no Ferrari in the top ten – mamma mia!

Hamilton after qualifying: “On the first or second lap of Q1, we lost a piece of the underbody. That completely changed the car’s balance.”

“We reckon we lost so much downforce due to this damage that it cost us three or four tenths of a second. I was just sliding all over the place.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And that wasn’t all: on his final lap, there was a problem with energy recovery. Lewis lamented: “The final lap was really good in terms of driving; I really gave it my all. And then six tenths went down the drain.”

“We knew even before the weekend that the long straights here wouldn’t be an advantage for us. It was clear to us that our options would be limited as a result. But in the end, the gaps were even bigger than we’d feared.”

“We had no grip, so we also struggled to get the tyres working. It’s all linked, of course. We were simply nowhere.”