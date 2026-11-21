Kimi Antonelli after setting the fastest time in Las Vegas: “That was mad, totally bonkers”
The roulette wheel landed on 12 during the Las Vegas qualifying night: World Champion Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time. But the Italian has to drop back five places. He’s in a fighting mood.
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Kimi Antonelli secured the fastest time in the thrilling qualifying session for the Las Vegas Glitter Grand Prix, but not the best starting position: the Bologna-born driver has been demoted by five places following his fastest lap and will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from P6.
Kimi sums up his performance on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit as follows: “Towards the end, it felt like the old days in karting, when all the cars were so close together. Everyone was trying to secure the best position for a slipstream.”
“That was a totally bizarre qualifying session for me. At first, I couldn’t get the tyres to work. I had zero feel for the car, and on top of that, the brake pedal travel was too long.”
“Towards the end of qualifying, I thought – I’m really done for here. I’d fallen back in the scramble for a good position, and I only just managed to cross the finish line, with a margin of just one second!”
“But then I managed a really good lap. I got a few good slipstreams, and the slipstream is so strong here that it was enough for the fastest time.”
“Our race pace is good; I reckon I can still have a say in the fight for victory even from sixth on the grid.”
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