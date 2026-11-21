Kimi Antonelli secured the fastest time in the thrilling qualifying session for the Las Vegas Glitter Grand Prix, but not the best starting position: the Bologna-born driver has been demoted by five places following his fastest lap and will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from P6.

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Kimi sums up his performance on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit as follows: “Towards the end, it felt like the old days in karting, when all the cars were so close together. Everyone was trying to secure the best position for a slipstream.”

“That was a totally bizarre qualifying session for me. At first, I couldn’t get the tyres to work. I had zero feel for the car, and on top of that, the brake pedal travel was too long.”

“Towards the end of qualifying, I thought – I’m really done for here. I’d fallen back in the scramble for a good position, and I only just managed to cross the finish line, with a margin of just one second!”

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“But then I managed a really good lap. I got a few good slipstreams, and the slipstream is so strong here that it was enough for the fastest time.”

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“Our race pace is good; I reckon I can still have a say in the fight for victory even from sixth on the grid.”