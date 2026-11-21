A stressful start for the 22 Formula 1 drivers on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: the first day of practice was, quite literally, a washout (rain in the first session, a wet track in the second), with the learning curve from these 120 minutes amounting to little more than zero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The GP aces now had to squeeze all their set-up work, race and qualifying simulations into just 60 minutes of the third practice session, and even before things got underway here in Las Vegas, it was clear – this wouldn’t go well for everyone.

On top of that, a third practice session at 4.30 pm local time (1.30 am the following day in Europe) isn’t as indicative of track temperatures as a session at 8.00 pm (the start of qualifying and the race). Lewis Hamilton was quite right: “It’ll be a bit of a blind flight for all of us.”

The flight blind, or rather, the third practice session began under clear skies, with an air temperature of 14 degrees and the track at just 17 degrees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As expected, there was plenty of action on the track right from the start, much to the delight of the fans in the already well-filled grandstands. The track was visibly dirty at the start – after all, large sections of it are open to normal road traffic during the day.

Max Verstappen on the radio: “The car’s steering response is very sharp, right from the first lap – it feels a bit odd.” The Dutchman was already out on the track on soft Pirelli tyres. Normally, a driver only really feels the sharpness of the steering once the tyres have reached operating temperature.

The dirty track built up grip rapidly, with the lap time table changing almost every second.

Verstappen came under scrutiny early on: Max wanted to warm up his tyres by driving in a zigzag pattern, but Colapinto was closing in from behind. This led to a brief tussle going into Turn 1. The race stewards weren’t amused by any of this. Verstappen and Colapinto will have to report to the stewards after practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Max on the radio again: “The steering just doesn’t feel right.” The four-time world champion lacked the right feel.

The standings after 10 minutes and a nasty braking error by Lewis Hamilton: Verstappen, Norris, Gasly, Hadjar, Leclerc and Russell.

Whilst Verstappen continued to improve (at one point a second ahead of the second-fastest driver, Norris), Ferrari hadn’t got into its stride at all, with Leclerc in P10 and Hamilton in P14 – mamma mia!

Verstappen was fastest again, with his Red Bull Racing team-mate Isack Hadjar now in P2, followed by Norris, Russell, Piastri, Gasly and Antonelli, whilst Ferrari were down to P15 (Leclerc) and P17 (Hamilton). The Italians focused on set-up work during the first part of the session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After 20 minutes, Pierre Gasly moved up to P3 for Alpine. That should come as no surprise to anyone who remembers Monza – where Gasly sensationally secured pole position.

Formula 1 had now moved from dusk into the night; the top ten after 30 minutes were: Verstappen, Hadjar, Norris, Gasly, Russell, Piastri, Antonelli, Hamilton, Sainz and Alonso.

Mercedes stepped up the pace: a new fastest lap by George Russell after 34 minutes, whilst Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton was still struggling – yet another nasty braking error. Charles Leclerc fared better, taking P2 behind Russell.

A moment of panic for Max Verstappen: difficulties with the engine braking in Turn 5. The Dutchman on the radio: “The car pushed me wide out of the corner.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FIA launched another investigation: Alex Albon brutally cut across Isack Hadjar. The Parisian on the radio: “He should be penalised for that, it was really dangerous.” The Thai-British driver and the Frenchman will also have to report to the race stewards.

Russell stepped it up a notch: even faster. Kimi Antonelli is now in P2 behind the Briton.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris is annoyed at being held up by Haas driver Bearman.

Standings after 40 minutes: Russell, Antonelli, Leclerc, Verstappen, Lawson, Lindblad, Hadjar, Hamilton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Charles Leclerc (on a long run) has also braked too late, followed shortly afterwards by Russell, and then Verstappen. Lando Norris, who had previously felt held up by Max, was delighted: “Instant karma,” Lando quipped about Max.

Gusty tailwinds at the end of the long full-throttle section on the Strip contributed to these mistakes. And promptly, another braking error from Hamilton.

Lando Norris moved up to P2 behind Russell after 45 minutes.

Many drivers only went out for a qualifying simulation towards the end, as the conditions were now closest to those expected later in the final practice session. And yet another instance of Hamilton braking too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norris closed the gap on leader Russell, but remained 255 thousandths behind.

And yet another tense moment involving Verstappen: this time with Russell. Max will have to report to the race stewards for this as well, following a collision between the cars!

In the end, both Mercedes were at the front – and Max Verstappen was in for a long chat with race control.