Max Verstappen started from P2 in both of his Las Vegas victories in 2023 and 2025; and now he’s set the second-fastest time in qualifying again, but that will secure him pole position – as Kimi Antonelli must drop five places due to the fitting of a new engine.

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Verstappen on his Las Vegas qualifying session: “That was my best practice session of the whole weekend. I’ve been having some very strange problems with the car since Brazil. And no, unfortunately I can’t talk about them. How fast I am in each race depends on how serious these problems are and how well I can adapt. I just have to try and get used to it as best I can.”

“Of course we have to try and sort it out, but I’m not sure how quickly we’ll manage that. In all likelihood, I’ll have to live with it during the Grand Prix as well.”

“On a positive note: we’ve made progress in terms of speed, and the team’s handling of the qualifying session was flawless. I could hardly have driven any faster on my first lap in Q3.”

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“It’s absolutely mad how powerful the slipstream is here. For a while I thought I was out because I kept falling further and further back, but then suddenly I was three or four seconds behind an opponent, and even if you lose a bit of time in the corners, you more than make it up on the straights. Out of nowhere, I was seven-tenths of a second faster – just because of that slipstream!”

“Our task was really tricky – the long straights, the problems getting the tyres into their optimal operating window, then our specific difficulties, with opponents time and again sliding off the track in front of you or braking too hard.”

“With all these problems, I’d never have dreamt we’d end up so far up the field. Whether I can hold onto this position in the race is another matter. That will depend on various factors – my own issues, how we get the tyres to work and last, our base speed, and the pace of the rivals. So all in all: hard to say.”