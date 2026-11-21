That was thrilling: Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in an entertaining qualifying session for the fourth Las Vegas Grand Prix, but he was demoted by five places due to the fitting of new engine components. Consequently, pole position went to Max Verstappen, ahead of Russell and Norris.

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After a spectacular third practice session featuring numerous mistakes, the 22 drivers were warned: the Strip Circuit leaves little room for error. At 13 degrees (with the track surface at just 16 degrees), it was clear that anyone wanting to set a fast lap here would have to find a way to get their tyres into a reasonable operating window.

In the first qualifying segment, it was clear: tyre management is half the battle. Anyone who gets their tyres up to temperature here has a good chance of a fast lap. Hence, many drivers were zigzagging to work some heat into the tyres.

Max Verstappen was out on track early to test the changes to his car’s set-up. The Dutchman was not at all happy with his car’s handling in the third practice session.

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Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto was delayed after the technicians identified a problem with the power unit.

Early drama: Haas driver Rafael Camara spun out at exactly the same spot where Oliver Bearman did in the third practice session. Strange.

It became apparent that, in these temperatures, it is possible to complete two, or even three, fast laps on the soft tyres, provided that a braking error doesn’t ruin the set of tyres – which is not at all easy.

Lewis Hamilton had to abort his first attempt, just as he had done four times in the third practice session.

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Russell ahead of Antonelli at the front – that was to be expected after the third practice session – followed by Max Verstappen in the lead.

Hamilton put in a flawless lap, but only managed P7. Ferrari weren’t as strong as expected, with Leclerc also only in P5.

In the meantime, an update from the FIA: the race stewards issued a warning for the skirmish between Verstappen and Russell in the third practice session.

Almost at the same time, Leclerc was now ahead of Norris, followed by Verstappen, Russell and Hadjar, with the top four within a quarter of a second of each other.

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With four minutes to go, world champion Antonelli is back on top, six thousandths of a second ahead of Leclerc. Shortly afterwards, Russell is back in the lead – he won from pole position here in 2024.

Eliminated after Q1: Camara in 17th place, followed by Pérez, Alonso, Stroll, Bottas and Bearman. Bearman, who will start the Grand Prix from the very back of the grid anyway due to the fitting of new engine components, was only on the track to provide Camara with a slipstream.

Top ten: Russell, Antonelli, Leclerc, Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar, Lindblad, Lawson, Piastri and Sainz, with Hülkenberg in P11.

In Q2, Hadjar was initially out in front, but not for long – Verstappen did better. And the McLarens too.

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Things didn’t go well for Lewis Hamilton: the car was sliding all over the place, managing only P12 on his first attempt. The Brit confirmed over the radio: “I’ve got zero grip out here.” Hamilton locked up – again! – on his next attempt.

The order: Piastri, the astonishing Lawson, then Norris, Antonelli, Russell, Leclerc and Verstappen.

Verstappen subsequently improved slightly, moving up to P5, just one-tenth of a second behind P2. The top seven were within a quarter of a second of each other.

Russell reclaimed the lead, whilst Leclerc slid off the track, preventing him from improving his time.

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Out of nowhere, Gasly suddenly found himself at the front (remember: pole-sitter at the equally fast Monza circuit), then Verstappen took the lead!

Out after Q2, to the shock of the Tifosi: Leclerc in eleventh, then Hamilton, Hülkenberg, Sainz, Bortoleto and Albon.

Leclerc’s mistake cost the Monegasque driver dearly. No Ferrari in Q3 for the first time since Canada 2024 – mamma mia!

In the top ten and thus through to Q3: Verstappen, Gasly, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Lindblad, Colapinto, Lawson, Hadjar and Antonelli.

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In the decisive Q3, eight cars were immediately out on track, with only the two Red Bull Racing cars not out.

Russell on the radio, first out on track: “I’m not going to give everyone a slipstream here; I’d rather drive through the pit lane once.” The Brit dropped back.

Russell ahead of Antonelli and Gasly, then Verstappen in first place, ahead of Norris, Russell and Hadjar. Max benefited from a slipstream from Norris’s McLaren.

Max had been hoping for a gap of two to three seconds behind a fast driver, and that’s exactly what he got behind Norris.

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Russell asked Kimi over the radio for a slipstream, “if we bear in mind what’s happening with him on Sunday”. Russell was referring here to the Italian’s five-place grid penalty.

Towards the end of qualifying, there was a lot of tactical manoeuvring on the track, with many slow cars, then suddenly it turned into a race; Mercedes’ plan to use Antonelli to create a slipstream for Russell went completely wrong.

In the end, Antonelli finished ahead of Verstappen, but pole position will go to Max – due to Kimi’s penalty.