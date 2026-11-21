As well as the official website motogp.com, Sky Sport also broadcasts all 22 race weekends of the MotoGP World Championship, featuring the premier class, Moto2 and Moto3. However, both services are subject to a subscription fee. At the turn of the year from 2023 to 2024, the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV, part of Red Bull Media House, ceased its linear broadcasting operations in Germany; since then, MotoGP coverage has been provided through a partnership with DF1. From 2027, selected races will be shown on free-to-air television in Germany on RTL.

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Twelve selected events from the premier class of motorbike racing will be broadcast live and free-to-air on DF1 in 2026; digitally, these races can be viewed on the streaming services ServusTV On and Red Bull TV, which are also accessible on any modern TV set. Highlights will be shown for the remaining races.

This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix is one of the events to be broadcast live in Germany. On Saturday, DF1 will show the MotoGP qualifying session from 11.50 am. From 1.45 pm, the channel will broadcast the Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying sessions as well as the MotoGP Sprint live. On Sunday, DF1 will broadcast the races in all classes live from 10.20 am.

In Austria, ServusTV is providing free coverage of the MotoGP World Championship via its linear and digital channels, including Red Bull TV. On Saturday, ServusTV will broadcast the MotoGP qualifying live from 11.40 am. From 1.40 pm, the qualifying sessions for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, as well as the MotoGP Sprint, will be broadcast. On Sunday, ServusTV will show the races in all classes live from 10.20 am. ServusTV On has been on air since Friday.

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SRG holds the linear and digital rights for Switzerland and broadcasts on SRF (German), RTS (French) and RSI (Italian). On Saturday, SRF 2 will broadcast the MotoGP Sprint live from 3.50 pm. On Sunday, the channel will show a recording of the MotoGP race at 2.30 pm. Both Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint and Sunday’s premier class Grand Prix will be streamed live and broadcast via the SRF Sport app.

RSI will broadcast the MotoGP qualifying session on LA2 on Saturday from 11.45 am. The Moto2 qualifying session and the MotoGP Sprint will be shown from 2.35 pm. At 4.45 pm, LA2 will show a recording of the Moto3 qualifying session. From 3 am, repeats of the Moto2 qualifying session and the MotoGP Sprint will be shown. On Sunday, LA2 will broadcast the Moto2 race live from 12.10 pm. Please note: The MotoGP race will then be shown on LA1 from 1.50 pm. At 10.25 pm, a recording of the premier class Grand Prix will follow on LA2. From 2.30 am, repeats of all the races will be shown.

RTS2 will broadcast the MotoGP Sprint live on Saturday from 3.55 pm. On Sunday, the channel will begin its live coverage of the MotoGP race at 2.30 pm.

Due to the allocation of secondary broadcasting rights, coverage may occasionally be available via providers not listed here. Furthermore, given the variety of transmission and reception technologies, as well as the specific choice of provider and its channel line-up, it can only be determined on a case-by-case basis whether MotoGP can be viewed legally.

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Schedule for the 2026 Repsol Grand Prix of Portugal (CET):

Saturday, 21 November:

09.40 – 10.10 (30 mins): Moto3, FP2 10.25 – 10.55 (30 mins): Moto2, FP2 11.10 – 11.40 (30 mins): MotoGP, FP2 11.50 – 12.05 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 1 12.15 – 12.30 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 2 1.45 pm – 2.00 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 1 2.10 pm – 2.25 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 2 2.40 pm – 2.55 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 1 3.05 pm – 3.20 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 2 4.00 pm: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)

Sunday, 22 November: