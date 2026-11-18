Marco Bezzecchi recently experienced an emotional rollercoaster ride in Qatar. In the Sprint race, he crashed following contact with Marc Marquez (Ducati). The Aprilia rider came away empty-handed on Saturday and also missed out on vital points in the World Championship battle. In Sunday’s Grand Prix, Bezzecchi struck back – he was the fastest on the track and won in commanding fashion.

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This weekend, the action continues on the spectacular ‘Rollercoaster’ circuit in Portimão. Bezzecchi is looking forward to the race weekend in Portugal’s Algarve. “I’m looking forward to returning to Europe. It’ll be lovely to see all our fans again,” said the Italian.

In the overall standings, Bezzecchi trails World Championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati) by 74 points – exactly the maximum number of points still up for grabs at Portimão and Valencia. Mathematically, ‘Bez’ is still in the title race, but it would take a miracle for him to become world champion. Bezzecchi would have to win all four remaining races of the season (Sprints and Grands Prix), whilst MM93 would have to score no further points.

Jorge Martin is within striking distance

Nevertheless, Bezzecchi won last year’s Grand Prix at Portimão. The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve suits both the VR46 Academy rider and the Aprilia. “Portimão is a wonderful circuit that’s great fun to ride,” confirmed the 28-year-old. Bezzecchi also claimed victory in the Sunday race at Valencia in 2025. “These are two important races, so all of us – the whole team and Aprilia – will do everything we can to get it right and finish the season as strongly as possible.”

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It is more realistic to expect Marco Bezzecchi to clinch the runners-up spot in the World Championship. He is currently just 14 points behind his team-mate Jorge Martin.