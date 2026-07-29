Cult commentator Rudi Moser has died: he brought excitement to the broadcasts

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Mr Rudi Moser passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 27 July 2026, at the age of 63, having peacefully slipped away.” This was the message issued by his partner Gabi and son Paul following the far too early passing of the iconic commentator. The news has deeply saddened all his friends and acquaintances, as well as many motorsport fans.

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From 1998 onwards, Rudi Moser revolutionised Eurosport’s live broadcasts of the Motorcycle Grand Prix in German-speaking countries. Whereas previously the commentary had mainly consisted of a low-key, subdued reading out of placings, lap times and information that was already visible on screen – all garnished with comments from experts – the Graz-born commentator knew how to captivate television viewers with his resonant voice, emotional outbursts and subtle play on words. The duo of Rudi Moser and Jürgen Fuchs worked brilliantly together.

Early exposure to motorsport

Moser grew up in Zeltweg, so contact with motorsport was inevitable. He entered the world of motorsport journalism as a radio presenter and track announcer, eventually finding his way into commentary boxes around the globe. The energetic Styrian was also active as an author, though his Grand Prix yearbooks *MotoGP Story* (2003 to 2008) – which offered a unique, less sports-focused perspective on the events – were not major bestsellers, but they became essential reading for his loyal fans.

And he had more than enough fans. Admittedly, his style of commentary did not go down equally well with everyone; for some, it was too much of a racket. But the vast majority appreciated his expert insights, delivered in a highly entertaining manner.

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This was evident, for example, at the Sachsenring GP, during the annual charity football matches held from 1999 to 2006, each taking place on the Thursday before the main event. These matches pitted a selection of current Grand Prix drivers against an all-star team featuring numerous top-class athletes from other sports. Although not exactly tall, Rudi Moser felt called upon to guard the All-Stars’ goal. His saves were impressive, so much so that he was quickly given the nickname ‘The Cat of Graz’. To prepare for his moments in the spotlight as an ‘active sportsman’, he was happy to take part in the odd training session with Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz. The cheers and chants of ‘Rudi, Rudi’ made him feel ten centimetres taller.

After Eurosport came ATV+

When KTM entered the World Road Racing Championship (125cc class) in 2003 and, at the same time, the Austrian private broadcaster ATV+ came onto the scene, Rudi Moser moved to the latter. At the end of 2011, ATV+ pulled out again, which marked the end of Moser’s tenure as a cult GP commentator.

He then happily devoted himself to his other passion: cooking. After several years’ ‘apprenticeship’ with an Austrian Michelin-starred chef, he became a top chef in his own right and worked at a well-established restaurant in Graz and later on cruise ships. He will be remembered by the wider German-speaking motorsport community as one of the first ‘GP announcers’.