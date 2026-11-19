It was a question that had been on the minds of GP observers and fans alike for months: would the Racing Bulls team put the young Nikola Tsolov in the second cockpit alongside Arvid Lindblad for 2027, or would the team management, led by Peter Bayer and Alan Permane, continue to rely on the services of Liam Lawson? Lawson had made a strong case for his retention with an impressive season.

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At the same time, Tsolov has also impressively demonstrated, with six wins in his first full Formula 2 season, that he is ready for promotion to the top flight. Former Red Bull motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko, who made decisions for Red Bull’s junior team for decades, spoke out in favour of the young Bulgarian. In an interview with Krone, he emphasised that Tsolov should be given a seat in the cockpit.

However, the decision-makers at the Faenza-based team made a different choice: they extended the New Zealander’s contract and relegated the teenager from the Red Bull Junior Team to the reserve bench. Lawson was, of course, asked about Marko’s comments and, referring to the fact that the decision on the driver line-up had taken a long time, explained: “There are, of course, lots of discussions, and Red Bull is a large organisation; there are probably more people involved than in a normal team, where perhaps just one person makes the decision.”

When asked whether he was relieved that ‘The Doctor’ was no longer making the decisions, the 24-year-old said: “Of course I’m glad he’s not the one making the decision, as he clearly wouldn’t have chosen me. I’m glad I’m in the car.” He went on to reveal that he had not spoken to Marko since his place in the Racing Bulls team was confirmed.

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