The round at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão marks the start of the final phase of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. This will also be a very special occasion for Pedro Acosta: for the 22-year-old Spaniard, it is his farewell tour with Red Bull KTM. Acosta is set to join the Ducati Corse factory team in 2027. He currently trails third place – and Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) – by 48 points in the World Championship standings.

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Last year, Acosta finished second in the sprint race at the Algarve and third in the main race. In Valencia, he finished second and fourth. “After three events in a row, we’ve now fortunately had a week’s break – I think that was good for everyone,” explained the ‘Shark’ from Mazarrón on Thursday ahead of the race weekend in Portimão. “I was competitive here in Portugal last year – we were on the front row of the grid, and I went on to secure two podium finishes. I was also in the mix in Valencia last year – so things are looking quite good for the finale.”

Acosta, a 17-time Grand Prix winner who stood on the MotoGP podium for the first time in Portugal in 2024, pointed out: “After 20 World Championship rounds, we’re still in reasonably good shape physically – though after the recent triple-header, I was already pretty tired following the event in Doha.” The spectacular circuit in Portimão, with its uphill and downhill sections, demands everything from the riders. What are Acosta’s expectations for this year? “Marc Márquez wasn’t there last year. Let’s see first of all how strong the four Aprilias and the Ducati are.”

Pedro Acosta: “Everything comes to an end eventually”

Speaking about his imminent departure from KTM, the two-time world champion said: “I made my decision a long time ago; that’s life. Everything comes to an end eventually. I want to try and give 100 per cent once more, right up until the very last day.”

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For Acosta, there are also a lot of emotions involved when it comes to KTM. As part of the team led by his current team manager, Aki Ajo, he clinched the world championship titles in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes. “There are lots of lads here who have been with me throughout my development since I was 16,” confirmed Pedro.