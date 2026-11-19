At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Fabio Di Giannantonio is determined to finally secure a top result on a MotoGP Sunday once again. Before his time with VR46 Ducati comes to an end, the Italian still has two opportunities to do so. In 2027, he will continue his career with the KTM works team.

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Ahead of the race weekend in Portimão, ‘Diggia’ was once again asked about the incident that occurred during the sprint race in Qatar between Marc Márquez (Ducati) and Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) during Thursday’s media session. As a reminder: Marquez braked a little too late going into Turn 1 and took a different line; Bezzecchi saw his chance and dived into the gap on the inside. When the champion returned to the ideal line, contact was made. Bezzecchi crashed, whilst Marquez remained on his Desmosedici. MM93 won the sprint, with Di Giannantonio finishing second. During the brief golf-kart ride from the sprint podium to the press conference, the Italian said to the nine-time world champion: “You need to look before you choose that line. He (Bezzecchi, ed.) was on the inside.”

How might such an incident be penalised? “First of all, I don’t want to put anyone in their place – I’m not in that position now, nor have I ever been,” said Di Giannantonio in Portimao, just under two weeks later. “I’ve made plenty of overtaking manoeuvres in my battles so far, and I’ve been overtaken many times too – just as Marco tried to do with Marc. In today’s MotoGP, where overtaking is difficult, it’s perfectly normal that if you’re in the lead and push a bit too hard, leaving a small gap, the rider behind you will attempt to overtake. It’s clear that in MotoGP, where the standard is very high, you have to expect anything from anyone.”

Similar incident between Di Giannantonio and Zarco at Motegi

Di Giannantonio recalled an incident he experienced himself. “I remember an overtaking manoeuvre by Johann Zarco at Motegi. He overtook me there in exactly the same way that Marco tried to overtake Marc,” said the 28-year-old. “But back then I left that half-metre of space because I was expecting him. That’s why we didn’t crash. I just want to point out – and I’m not referring to Marc or anyone else in particular – that it’s normal for a rider to attempt an overtaking manoeuvre where there’s little space. That’s why you have to be careful.”

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Giannantonio emphasised that he was speaking only for himself on this matter and that it was his opinion – without referring to the incident involving Marquez and Bezzecchi. “I have to be careful in the race if I don’t want to crash. If I leave a gap open, I have to expect another rider to overtake me. Both me and the other bloke have to be careful not to crash,” he went on to explain. “I don’t want to knock another rider out of the race or end up on the ground with him. I try to do it cleanly – that’s my approach in races.”