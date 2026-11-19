For the experienced Australian Jack Miller, his farewell tour of the MotoGP World Championship begins this coming weekend in Portimão. The 31-year-old family man will compete in the Superbike World Championship as a Yamaha works rider in 2027. Miller has recently had three weeks off because Yamaha skipped the Qatar Grand Prix.

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“I’ve been looking forward to Portimão; it’s one of my favourite tracks on the calendar,” explained “Jackass”. “I really enjoy it here and it’s a track where, as a rider, you can make a difference. At the same time, there’s a long straight, which I’m not so keen on. Maybe there’ll be a bit of rain – I’ve been praying for it for the last two weeks.”

Jack Miller was kept busy in Australia

Jack Miller doesn’t yet have a MotoGP farewell livery for Portugal. “That might be the case in Spain,” Miller chuckled. When asked what he’d been up to over the Doha weekend, he said: “I didn’t watch any live streams – the time difference was too much for me. I was also pretty busy at home – I was putting up fences and went fishing.”

Miller has recently made some clear statements regarding the organisation of MotoGP and the decision-making process. So far, the Aussie hasn’t come in for any criticism over this: “I haven’t spoken to anyone, so you don’t need to worry about that,” Miller reassured the journalists present. “I haven’t bumped into anyone either, and I only arrived here last night. If you don’t say what’s on your mind, you won’t have a happy life. Not everyone has to agree with it either.”

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