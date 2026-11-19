Miller’s alternative plans: “I put up some fences and went fishing”
Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller speaks ahead of the final two MotoGP events of his career about his break back home and the formation of an effective riders’ union in the World Motorcycle Championship.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
For the experienced Australian Jack Miller, his farewell tour of the MotoGP World Championship begins this coming weekend in Portimão. The 31-year-old family man will compete in the Superbike World Championship as a Yamaha works rider in 2027. Miller has recently had three weeks off because Yamaha skipped the Qatar Grand Prix.
“I’ve been looking forward to Portimão; it’s one of my favourite tracks on the calendar,” explained “Jackass”. “I really enjoy it here and it’s a track where, as a rider, you can make a difference. At the same time, there’s a long straight, which I’m not so keen on. Maybe there’ll be a bit of rain – I’ve been praying for it for the last two weeks.”
Jack Miller was kept busy in Australia
Jack Miller doesn’t yet have a MotoGP farewell livery for Portugal. “That might be the case in Spain,” Miller chuckled. When asked what he’d been up to over the Doha weekend, he said: “I didn’t watch any live streams – the time difference was too much for me. I was also pretty busy at home – I was putting up fences and went fishing.”
Miller has recently made some clear statements regarding the organisation of MotoGP and the decision-making process. So far, the Aussie hasn’t come in for any criticism over this: “I haven’t spoken to anyone, so you don’t need to worry about that,” Miller reassured the journalists present. “I haven’t bumped into anyone either, and I only arrived here last night. If you don’t say what’s on your mind, you won’t have a happy life. Not everyone has to agree with it either.”
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