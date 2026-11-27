In the wake of the shocking news of Marc Márquez’s retirement, Friday’s first free practice session in Valencia had almost lost its significance. Everyone was simply too stunned by what had just happened. Nevertheless, the MotoGP stars had to take to the track to complete the weekend’s first session.

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In FP1, it was once again Portimão dominator Marco Bezzecchi who set the fastest time on the cold Spanish tarmac. In second place: Marc Márquez. In the MotoGP qualifying session that afternoon, the picture was reversed: MM93 was 0.247 seconds faster than ‘Bez’. ‘It was a good day. We got off to a good start in the morning, and we were able to build on that in the afternoon. But as always: it’s only Friday and we still have a few steps to take,’ said the Italian, summing up his day.

Bezzecchi on Marquez: “This year was the first time I’ve been a rival to him”

Was Bezzecchi surprised by his rival’s retirement? “To be honest, a bit. I’ve heard a few things over the course of this year, but the paddock is full of rumours – you can forget 80 to 90 per cent of them,” Bezzecchi emphasised. “I was a little surprised, which is why it was important for me to go to the press conference to understand it – as well as to show my respect. We’ll never fully understand it because we’re not Marc. Only he can understand his decision. What was said today explains everything perfectly.”

Bezzecchi battled Marc Marquez for the World Championship title in 2026. The two have been locked in close battles, but also have great respect for one another. There have also been difficult moments between them in the past. “It’s true that our relationship has had its ups and downs,” confirmed Bezzecchi. “At the start, we didn’t talk to each other much. Then we had a few battles; perhaps I was a bit immature back then. Then I improved, and over the last two years – especially last year – we had more duels. Sometimes I was right up there with him on the track – that was great. This year, for the first time, I was a rival to him in the races. That was great, which is why I’m a bit sad.”

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