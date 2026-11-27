Ducati caught off guard by Marquez’s retirement: Who will replace the world champion?
Until 26 November, Ducati had assumed that Marc Marquez would be riding the 850cc Ducati as MotoGP World Champion on 1 December. Now the task is to rethink their plans and find a team-mate for Pedro Acosta.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
“It took us a minute to take it in,”
This also explains Tardozzi’s impassioned speech during the Portuguese Grand Prix. When asked there about a possible early departure of ‘MM93’ from MotoGP, the team manager, speaking in the Ducati Lenovo pit, emphasised the 2027 line-up featuring Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta. In Valencia, the reality is quite different; the
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Will Ducati opt for an internal solution?
And yet a suitable succession plan is urgently needed. An in-house solution seems the most obvious option. After all, Ducati is the only manufacturer to have two customer teams. Valentino Rossi’s team is the official junior team, and both riders for 2027 – Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolo Bulega – have contracts with Ducati Corse. It would come as no great surprise if Ducati and VR46 were to agree on the transfer of a rider.
Should this internal transfer go ahead, however, a successor would also need to be nominated at VR46. Celestino Vietti is ready and waiting from their own academy. The Rossi protégé was already invited to his first MotoGP test 12 months ago as a replacement for Franky Morbidelli. Although Vietti has signed a contract with Aspar and CF Moto for the 2027 Moto2 World Championship, his name is certainly being mentioned.
Another internal option would be a scenario involving Iker Lecuona. The 26-year-old has proven his abilities on numerous occasions. However, following Nicolo Bulega’s move to the MotoGP paddock, Lecuona is needed more than ever as a winning Superbike rider. In the World Championship, which remains highly significant, Iker is expected to continue Ducati’s winning streak.
Speculation surrounding Moto2 World Championship leader Gonzalez and Moto3 champion Quiles
Even before the shock of the world champion’s retirement – and the loss of such a unique figurehead – has been fully absorbed, Ducati is already considering other options. One possibility: rather than relying on Vietti, who finished eighth in the Moto2 World Championship, at VR46, the potential world champion Manuel Gonzalez would also be available. Although the 24-year-old has long since signed for the Memmingen-based team for 2027, there would be no row at Intact GP should a MotoGP contract materialise.
Also worth noting is the current top talent in the World Championship paddock, Maximo Quiles. The Aspar rider has made his mark on Moto3 with a record points tally. As is well known, the tall Quiles’ mentor is Marc Márquez. The Moto3 world champion is set to ride for Aspar in Moto2 in 2027 (as Vietti’s team-mate). Here, too, the focus would be on a mutually agreed termination of contract. A move up to MotoGP seems far-fetched, but Quiles would not be the first top rider to skip Moto2. Jack Miller, at least, managed to establish himself in the premier class.
Less than a week after the World Championship celebrations in Portugal, Ducati Corse finds itself unexpectedly under considerable pressure. There are ways to resolve this personnel crisis. However, with just two days to go before the final race of 2026, the options are limited – and, in terms of quality, naturally represent a step backwards. The transition into the new MotoGP era had been envisaged differently in Bologna.
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