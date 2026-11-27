For Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, it was a mixed start to the Formula 1 race weekend in Qatar. In the first free practice session at the Lusail International Circuit, the Dutchman finished sixth, and fifth in the second session. So there is still plenty of room for improvement for Verstappen, who has won four of the last six races and has finished on the podium nine times in a row.

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After the first 120 minutes on the track north of the Qatari capital, Doha, Verstappen summed up: “A bit of a difficult day. The car’s balance is probably just a bit off at the moment to drive fast. So we need to get that sorted. The overall balance just isn’t right at the moment. That’s costing us quite a bit of lap time. We’ll keep trying different things. Let’s see how well we manage it.”

Max Verstappen: Mercedes are way out in front

Mercedes topped both practice sessions with a one-two, looking strong (and probably unable to show their full potential due to the two interruptions in FP2). So are the Silver Arrows in a league of their own in Qatar? Verstappen: “At the moment, yes. They seem to be quite a way ahead on both fast laps and long runs. Let’s see how much we can close the gap.”

Verstappen once again has Tom Hart as his race engineer this weekend. His regular race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase – who is handing the role over to Hart at the end of the year – has had to miss the Qatar race at short notice, so Hart has stepped in. Verstappen gives a positive assessment of his collaboration with Hart so far (they’ve already worked together in Las Vegas, amongst other places): “Very good. I mean, of course it’s never easy when the car isn’t where you’d like it to be. But communication from his side is good. So we’ll just do our best together.” And it remains to be seen just how much more Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen can get out of the car.

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