Marc Márquez announced his retirement ahead of FP1 in Valencia . The MotoGP world was in shock. Fans and riders alike could not believe what they had just witnessed. The live stream showed, amongst others, Aprilia star Jorge Martín in his pit – the Spaniard was stunned.

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One of the first people from the MotoGP paddock to comment on the Ducati rider’s retirement was Aprilia’s racing director, Massimo Rivola. Our colleagues at motogp.com invited the charismatic Italian to speak into the microphone. “That’s big news,” Rivola said with a smile. “First of all, it was an honour for us to compete against him. Personally, though, it’s not a huge surprise to me, because if you consider the subtle hints he dropped when he spoke to us about his physical condition… so I’m not really surprised. But of course, it’s shocking news when the best rider retires.”

In 2026, Aprilia battled it out with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi against Marc Marquez for the riders’ world title. On the track, the three riders engaged in thrilling duels. Back in the pits, Rivola was on the edge of his seat. In the end, the Noale-based manufacturer had to accept that MM93 was the better rider. “We would have liked to have had another go at beating him next year. During this season, we only managed it in a few races. It’s certainly a huge loss for MotoGP,” said Rivola.

Massimo Rivola: “The best riders are the ones who push you hardest as rivals”

The Ducati-Lenovo team must now look for a new rider and a new team-mate for Pedro Acosta. “I’m sure Pedro will do his best to take on the leading role in the new team. But when someone of his calibre announces his retirement, you’re going to miss something in future,” said Rivola of Márquez. “He’s someone you’ll miss in the battle (on the track). The best riders are the ones who push you hardest as rivals. You then raise your own game to beat him. Thanks to him, perhaps we’ll find another challenge.”

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“These riders are the greatest possible motivation for us. Beating the best is always the aim,” Rivola continued. “We managed it a few times this year. It would have been nice to do it again. But that’s the nature of our sport. His talent, his mental strength… I think that this year his mental strength was more important than sheer speed. He said yesterday that Bezzecchi was the fastest and Martin the fighter this season. That pleased me, and I want to thank him for showing so much respect to both our riders.”