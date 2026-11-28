In an unexpected move, Honda Racing Corporation announced at the start of the week that Jake Dixon would be taking part in the Superbike test on 25–26 November without his team-mate Somkiat Chantra. Yet the winter tests in preparation for the 2027 Superbike World Championship are more important than ever due to the many changes, particularly as a new homologation model of the CBR1000RR-R needs to be developed for racing.

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But the Thai rider’s absence was not without reason: Chantra complained of pain in his right wrist. A thorough examination identified metal plates as the cause; these had been implanted to stabilise the HRC rider following a previous injury.

Whilst Dixon, supported by test rider Jonathan Rea, clocked up some fast laps at the Circuito de Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday this week, Chantra underwent surgery in faraway Bangkok. The problematic metal was removed in a procedure that went without a hitch.

“Everything went well,” the 27-year-old reported in an update. “The doctor told me that recovery is likely to take about two to three weeks to allow the bone to heal after the screws have been removed. But that also depends on how I feel. If I feel fit enough sooner than expected, I’ll see if I can start training on the motorbike again.”

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Unfortunately for the Thai rider, the necessary surgery meant he missed Honda’s final Superbike test of the year! The Japanese manufacturer’s test programme will resume in 2027, when the works team returns to the Andalusian circuit on 20–21 January. “The aim is definitely to be fully fit and ready for the first test in 2027,” Chantra promised.