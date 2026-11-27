Bad news for the German Audi team in the battle for 7th place in the World Championship! The FIA’s International Court of Appeal (ICA) has dismissed their appeal against the result of the Monza race. Consequently, hopes of securing another point in the tight battle for the Constructors’ Championship have been dashed. Audi and Haas are currently battling it out for seventh place and around 9 million euros in prize money. Haas is three points ahead of Audi – had the appeal been successful, Audi would have bagged a point. But that’s not going to happen.

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What the failed Audi appeal was about

What was the appeal about? Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto finished eleventh at Monza in early September, meaning he missed out on the points by the narrowest of margins. Yuki Tsunoda (as a stand-in driver for Racing Bulls) finished tenth in the final race standings. However, in Audi’s view, Tsunoda should have received a penalty – the stewards cleared him of any wrongdoing after the Italian Grand Prix.

The controversial situation: at the restart following an accident involving Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Tsunoda initially lined up on the wrong side of the grid. He corrected the mistake in time and was in the correct starting box – though positioned so askew that the FIA race control called off the start and triggered an additional formation lap . Audi therefore requested a retrospective penalty, which would have cost Tsunoda a place. Bortoleto would then have moved up to 10th place.

Audi’s appeal rejected – reasons not yet known

However, this did not come to pass, and the Monza result stands. In the tribunal’s decision, the appeal was declared admissible but dismissed on the merits. This means that the race control’s decisions at Monza against imposing a penalty on Tsunoda – and, consequently, the race result – are upheld.

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The hearing took place on Wednesday ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. The outcome was announced on Friday – though initially without a detailed explanation: “The full decision will be published at a later date,” it states at the end of the document. So we’ll have to wait and see what the details are…