A good start to the Qatar race weekend for Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli: the Mercedes driver was the fastest in both Friday practice sessions, followed by his team-mate George Russell.

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Antonelli’s verdict after a total of 120 minutes on the Lusail International Circuit: “The car felt strong overall, even though we still have a lot of work ahead of us. But all in all, we can be satisfied with the day. We’ve gained a lot of insights and now need to work on them overnight so that we can hopefully come back with some changes that will improve the car even further. For my part, I’ll try to work out what I can do better and prepare for tomorrow.” It’ll all come down to qualifying.

A major issue in Qatar: tyre pressure and tyre wear. The rough tarmac and the many right-hand bends are hard on the tyres. Tyre manufacturer Pirelli has therefore, as an exception, stipulated that tyres must not be used for more than 27 laps.

F1 World Champion Antonelli on tyre pressure: “Hopefully not”

Antonelli adds: “The tyre pressure is very high, and we’ll have to see if they go a step further tomorrow. Hopefully not. In any case, the front-left tyre suffers the most out there, and it’s really easy to wear it out completely. So you just have to keep on top of things and try to find the right balance for the race as well. Tomorrow’s qualifying will be very important to qualify as far up the grid as possible and thus have a better chance of winning.” Because overtaking is difficult on the circuit in Qatar.

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Mercedes looked dominant in both practice sessions; they were unable to complete fast laps in FP2 due to the two red flags, and then switched to a race simulation. So is there more to come? Antonelli certainly knows who is most likely to pose a threat to him in qualifying and the race: “Definitely George, I think. But I also reckon Red Bull will pick up the pace. And McLaren too – they made a big leap forward between FP1 and FP2. So I think tomorrow we could all be right up there together.”