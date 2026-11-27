KTM star Pedro Acosta was also taken by surprise by Marc Márquez’s retirement announcement on Friday in Valencia. However, the ten-time champion’s decision has a very different impact on the Spaniard than on the other riders in the MotoGP paddock. Acosta was set to become MM93’s team-mate in the Ducati-Lenovo team in 2027. That will now not happen.

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After the MotoGP qualifying session – which, incidentally, Acosta finished in fifth place – he faced questions from journalists. The Spaniard took the initiative in responding. “Well, as I know everyone’s going to ask the same question, I’ll answer it straight away so we can get it out of the way,” said Acosta. “Ultimately, Marc is currently at the peak of his career – you can compare him to legends such as Michael Jordan, Rafa Nadal and many others, whom I won’t list here. That’s why he’s in a privileged position where he can more or less say and do whatever he wants, and I fully understand his decision – he’s been through enough already. Ten titles are no small feat, and I understand that he wants to treat himself to a dignified retirement and relax a bit.”

The MotoGP world would have loved to see a duel between Marc Márquez and Pedro Acosta in 2027, riding the same motorbikes and on a level playing field. It’s disappointing that this won’t happen. “I made my decision last year and have been trying to find a bike and a team with which I can fight for the championship – regardless of who ends up alongside me,” the 22-year-old clarified. “It’s true that it was a dream to be in the same team as Marc. But there’s nothing more I can do about it now.”

Pedro Acosta: “What we discussed stays between us”

Acosta visited Márquez in his truck on Friday following his retirement announcement. He wanted to speak to his compatriot in person. “I knew that I wouldn’t have the chance to speak to Marc straight away after his announcement,” explained Acosta. “That’s why I preferred to go and see him after the session to have a chat and convey my best wishes for this new chapter in his life. But what we discussed stays between us.”

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During Friday’s press conference, the conversation did eventually turn to Acosta’s day at the circuit. “In the end, it’s all incredibly close. Aprilia were flying here last year, they’re still flying here, and Marc is in top form. Then there’s that one bloke – let’s call him Pol Espargaro – who’s absolutely on fire,” Acosta chuckled. The KTM test rider, who is standing in for Maverick Viñales in Valencia, finished seventh in the MotoGP qualifying session. “It’s all very close – from second to tenth place, it’s only about two-tenths of a second. It’s a joke. Tomorrow’s qualifying will be very important.”