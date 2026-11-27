The Formula 1 stars and their teams know that the first free practice session in Qatar offers little insight into qualifying and the race on the desert circuit, as it takes place so early in the evening. The thermometer read 26 degrees Celsius outside and 32 degrees on the track as the Grand Prix drivers got to work.

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The track filled up quickly and it wasn’t long before the first time appeared on the screen. This was set by Haas rookie Rafael Câmara, who had taken to the track on hard tyres, and at 1:31.064 minutes, it was a rather leisurely lap. The Brazilian was quickly overtaken, and champion Kimi Antonelli took the lead in the early stages of the session with a time of 1:25.000.

The Mercedes driver remained the fastest on the 5.419-minute circuit even after ten minutes, having by then improved his best time to 1:24.057 minutes. The spectators got their money’s worth, as the drivers made a few braking errors and went off the track, and there were also a number of incidents in the first quarter of an hour where drivers were held up by their slower colleagues. Only one of the regular drivers was missing from the line-up: Fernando Alonso had to hand his Aston Martin over to Jak Crawford, who put in a valiant performance. At the halfway stage, the American was ahead of regular driver Lance Stroll.

Commotion in the Red Bull Racing pit

After 18 minutes, there was a brief moment of commotion in the Red Bull Racing pit as Isack Hadjar made contact with a mechanic whilst pulling away. At the same time, a blower broke, but the team quickly gave the all-clear at the Frenchman’s request. The stewards – Garry Connelly, Mathieu Remmerie, Derek Warwick and Amro Al Hamad – announced an investigation into the incident.

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After 20 minutes, Antonelli was still in the lead, with George Russell, Hadjar, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly and Arvid Lindblad occupying the remaining top-10 positions. By the halfway point, Piastri and Norris had improved their times, meaning Hamilton now occupied eighth place.

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With around 20 minutes to go, most drivers switched to the soft tyre compound, leading to a fair amount of movement on the timesheet. Only at the top did the order remain unchanged; Antonelli had set the fastest time at 1:23.217 minutes and thus retained his lead. Russell, Hadjar, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Lindblad and Gasly occupied the remaining top-10 positions ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, Nico Hülkenberg, Liam Lawson, Câmara, Stroll, Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas.

The session remained entertaining right up until the final minutes. Verstappen complained about the handling of his RB22, whose rear end was moving a little too much. Stroll kicked up a lot of dust when he went off the track, leaving a few pebbles on the track, causing Albon to slide off the track shortly afterwards and create a huge cloud of dust himself. There were no further changes at the top of the timesheets, with Antonelli remaining the fastest with a time of 1:23.217.