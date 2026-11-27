For Yamaha, the 2026 Superbike World Championship was its worst since the factory team’s return eleven years ago. Not a single Yamaha rider made it into the top 10 of the overall standings; in fact, even their star rider, Andrea Locatelli, could only manage twelfth place in the championship.

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With no new bike on the horizon, Yamaha is pinning its hopes on the various changes for the 2027 Superbike World Championship to help it return to the top. The manufacturer that best adapts to the switch to Michelin tyres could therefore have an advantage, at least at the start of the season.

The two-day test at Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday this week marked the start of Yamaha’s preparations for the new season. As new signing Jack Miller is still competing in MotoGP, the Australian will not be present until the next test. Locatelli was therefore the only Yamaha Superbike rider at the test.

“This was our first proper test with the Michelin tyres and the new carbon-ceramic brakes, and both components are performing consistently and predictably, particularly with excellent feel on the front tyre – so this was a positive opportunity to build confidence,” said team principal Paul Denning. “Andrea did a great job: he completed 163 laps over the two days without making a single mistake, and always gave his all to help us make the most of the test. We didn’t yet have the final 2027-spec bike for this test, and further updates are due in Valencia, but this was a good starting point for the start of the new 2027 season.”

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Andrea Locatelli und Damiano Evangelista Foto: Yamaha/GeeBee Imaqes Andrea Locatelli und Damiano Evangelista © Yamaha/GeeBee Imaqes

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For Locatelli, the Jerez test was also his first opportunity to work with his new crew chief, Damiano Evangelista, in the pits. The two already know each other. With a time of 1:39.610, the Italian was 0.623 seconds off the fastest time set by Axel Bassani (Bimota).

“I’m very happy with how we’re working together – we’ve worked together before. So I know him very well, and I’m really pleased about this change. It looks as though we’re working well together and focusing on the task at hand,” said Locatelli, praising the personnel change in his team. “We’ve completed a lot of laps, which is positive. We certainly still need to improve, but we’ve learnt a lot. It was also the first time we’ve really gone flat out to prepare for the new season and the new Michelin tyres. So the feeling has been good right from the start. It was a decent first day, a full programme with plenty of laps on the tyres, and we now know where we struggled and what we need to work on.”

Yamaha now travels on to Valencia, where another test will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on 9 and 10 December – this time with Jack Miller.

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Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 2 times

Pos Fahrer (Motorrad) Zeit Diff 1. Axel Basani (Bimota) 1:38,987 min 2. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39,118 + 0,131 min 3. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:39,368 + 0,381 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:39,435 + 0,448 5. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:39,610 + 0,623 6. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:39,717 + 0,730 7. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:41,246 + 2,259 8. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,520 + 3,533 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,873 + 3,886 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43,090 + 4,103

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 1 times