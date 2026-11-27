Just a few minutes before the start of the first free practice session at the season finale in Valencia, there was a huge bombshell: Marc Márquez announced his retirement via livestream using handwritten signs – without saying a word. “This will be my last race in MotoGP.” The MotoGP world was sent reeling. Ducati-Lenovo team manager Davide Tardozzi was moved to tears, whilst many riders could not believe what they had just seen.

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A week ago, our colleagues at motogp.com asked Davide Tardozzi whether Marc Marquez would be on the starting grid next year. The Italian was certain that he would be and laughed. MM93 hadn’t told anyone; even Tardozzi knew nothing. He and the rest of the Ducati team only found out on Thursday evening in Valencia. What was his first reaction? “First he told Gigi (Dall’Igna). Gigi then let us know, followed by Marc. Anyway, it came as quite a shock,” Tardozzi explained shortly before Friday’s MotoGP qualifying session. “We then sat down for a minute and said to ourselves: ‘Right, this bloke has made a life-changing decision’. We know exactly what he’s achieved this season. We were aware of his physical condition; he was always open with us. And that’s why we knew he’d achieved something incredible. Winning the title this year in that condition is something only Marc can do. As Marc’s friends, we have to say that he’s made the right decision. It’s a shame that we’ve only received this news now in November, but ultimately we have to accept that this is the best decision for him.”

Marc Márquez has signed a contract with the Ducati-Lenovo team this year for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The Reds now have to find a new rider – and very quickly, as the 2027 MotoGP season kicks off on 1 December at the Valencia test. The big question on everyone’s lips now is: who will replace Marc Marquez? “I hope we’ll be able to say soon,” smiled Tardozzi. “I can’t answer that question right now, but Gigi and Claudio Domenicali, who’ll be arriving here tomorrow, will explore the options. We’ll make the decision very soon. But we won’t be naming any names just yet – anything is possible.”