Thanks to a strong second half of the season, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen is well on his way to securing the runners-up spot in the World Championship. The team, too, still has a chance of finishing as runners-up in the Constructors’ Championship. This is down partly to the car’s strong development since the summer – and partly to Verstappen’s incredible run of success on the track.

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Max Verstappen has won four of the last six races. He has been on the podium in every race since Monza (nine races in a row). Are we perhaps witnessing the best Max Verstappen ever?

Max Verstappen was instrumental in F1’s turnaround

His team principal at Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, said ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix: “There are many versions of the best Max Verstappen. We’ve seen many phenomenal races over the years. From a team perspective, I’m very pleased that we’ve turned things round over the course of the season. It was difficult at the start of the season with the chassis and engine; we were lagging behind the leaders. Everyone played a part in that. Max’s actions were probably crucial to the turnaround.”

One gesture in particular was crucial, Mekies recalls: “When things were at their most difficult, at the start of the summer, Max decided to remain committed to the team.” He is referring to Verstappen’s contract extension. Mekies: “That was at a time when it was by no means certain that we’d manage this turnaround. So the fact that he chose us again at that stage of the season marked a turning point.”

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Mekies: “He wasn’t driving any differently at the start of the season than he is now. It was just very difficult in terms of competitiveness. But as you get closer to the front, he keeps raising the bar higher and higher. If you look at the last few races – if that isn’t the best version of Max, then it’s certainly pretty close.”

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Max Verstappen is the ‘best sensor’

Max Verstappen was also a huge help to the team with the technical development of the car over the course of the season. That’s why he was nicknamed the ‘best sensor in the car’. Mekies: “We’re firmly convinced that this is an enormous competitive advantage. And that’s why we call him the best sensor in the car. Because he enables us to recognise the limits even before our data systems flag them up. And he reinforces that, making it easier for us to identify the limits.”

With a laugh, Mekies adds: “He doesn’t yet provide us with a solution for how to fix the problem, but we’re counting on him to develop further in that direction. But seriously: it’s a huge advantage – regardless of his speed in the car – to have such an instinct for what’s going on in the car and what’s needed next to make the car go faster.”