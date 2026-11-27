For a long time, Formula 1 fans and Grand Prix reporters were preoccupied with the question of whether Fernando Alonso would still be on the starting grid in 2027. The two-time champion appeared undecided, fuelling a great deal of speculation, until he finally confirmed what had been becoming apparent despite his Aston Martin team’s slump in form and the birth of his son Leonard: he will continue to compete in the premier class in 2027.

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The 32-time Grand Prix star knows that next year, too, the question of a possible departure from the Grand Prix circuit will be raised. And in a telephone conversation published by the team, he brushes aside the question of whether he enjoys this extra attention: “I’d probably prefer it if that question weren’t asked! But if it comes up, I’ll play along, and if the media and I can have a bit of fun out of it, then I don’t mind.”

Fernando Alonso on retiring from Formula 1: Age isn’t the deciding factor

“The speculation doesn’t stress me out. The question of when I’ll retire is on everyone’s mind – including mine. That’s part and parcel of being a professional athlete. But motor racing is truly unique in this respect. You don’t have to rely quite so much on your fitness to compete at the highest level. You’re not playing tennis or football, where you have to be running around all the time; instead, you rely on the technical aspects,” added the Asturian.

“Of course you have to stay fit and motivated, but ultimately I don’t see anyone being superior on the track, or that I’ve lost my speed or my reflexes at the start. Nor do I lack the motivation to turn up for the next race,” insists the driver with 446 Grand Prix starts to his name. “Some people think the younger generation should be given a chance and that older drivers like me or Lewis Hamilton should move on because we’ve been around for so long. But that’s not how motorsport works. I’ll stop when I feel I’m getting slow, not because of the age on my passport.”

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