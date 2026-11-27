Finishing third on the final day and in the overall standings of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Quintero managed to pick up just enough points to secure the drivers’ title. Quintero is the youngest driver in the history of the championship to win the title.

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The 24-year-old American has a total of 167 points to his name in 2026 following the five World Rally Raid Championship rounds held so far, whilst Nasser Al Attiyah has 162. His Dacia team-mate Sébastien Loeb sits in third place in the World Championship with 161 points.

Seth Quintero/Andrew Short (Toyota) gewinnen die Rally-Raid-Fahrer-WM 2026 Foto: Red Bull Seth Quintero/Andrew Short (Toyota) gewinnen die Rally-Raid-Fahrer-WM 2026 © Red Bull

The 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge had been dominated by Dacia drivers throughout the week. Only on the second day did a Toyota team, with Quintero and his co-driver Andrew Short, manage to secure a stage victory. The World Championship title was left to be decided on the final day in a dramatic showdown, after the Toyota duo had squandered a potential further stage win late on during the fourth stage following a navigation error.

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The overjoyed new world champion from California commented: “We knew right from the start that, after yesterday’s bad luck, it wouldn’t be easy today and we’d have to give it our all.”

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US-Boy Seth Quintero sichert auf letzter Etappe der Saison den WM-Titel Foto: ASO US-Boy Seth Quintero sichert auf letzter Etappe der Saison den WM-Titel © ASO

“I’m just a lad from a small town. I wasn’t born with a million dollars and I’ve worked my arse off to get here. Last night I was pretty downhearted about the whole situation, but we managed it in the end.”

“I didn’t just win this title against some random opponents. We secured it against the best in the world. It’s an incredible feeling. I drove at 120 per cent and I think I’ve earned this victory.”

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Nasser Al-Attiyah stürmt zum Sieg bei der Rallye Abu Dhabi Foto: Red Bull Nasser Al-Attiyah stürmt zum Sieg bei der Rallye Abu Dhabi © Red Bull

In their farewell appearance in the World Rally Raid Championship, the Dacia Sandriders team narrowly missed out on the drivers’ title but were able to secure the prestigious Manufacturers’ World Championship. The team ended Toyota’s unbeaten run of World Championship titles, which had lasted since 2022, thanks to the combined efforts of Al Attiyah, Loeb and the now-deposed world champion Lucas Moraes. Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC and Ford Racing took second and third place in the manufacturers’ standings.

Quinteros’ co-driver Andrew Short secured the World Co-driver’s Championship title. The former motorcyclist relegated Fabian Lurquin and Edouard Boulanger – co-drivers to Al-Attiyah and Loeb respectively – to the remaining podium positions.

Al Attiyah won the Abu Dhabi Rally ahead of Loeb (+2:44 minutes) and Quintero (7:02). The Qatari thus celebrates his sixth triumph in Abu Dhabi, following victories in 2008, 2016, 2021, 2024 and 2025. He has now equalled Jean-Louis Schlesser’s tally of six victories and is just one win away from Stéphane Peterhansel’s record of seven victories.

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Sebastien Loeb mit maßgeblichen Anteil am Hersteller-WM-Titel von Dacia Foto: Red Bull Sebastien Loeb mit maßgeblichen Anteil am Hersteller-WM-Titel von Dacia © Red Bull

Moraes’ victory on the final stage from Madinat Zayed to Al Ain, covering a total of 379 kilometres (220 of which were timed), secured a final win for Dacia in its farewell event. The Brazilian won ahead of Loeb (+27 seconds) and Seth Quintero’s Toyota Hilux (+34). Nasser Al Attiyah narrowly missed out on today’s podium, finishing 48 seconds behind.