The MotoGP world is in shock. Five days after winning the title in Portimão and just a few minutes before FP1 in Valencia, ten-time world champion Marc Márquez announced his retirement . “This is my last MotoGP race,” he held up a piece of cardboard with the message written on it to the TV camera.

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At that moment, ServusTV pundit Stefan Bradl was sitting with SPEEDWEEK.com over a cappuccino in the Red Bull hospitality area. The Bavarian had hinted at what could be the sensation of the year during the Qatar Grand Prix in early November, proving he had an excellent nose for such things. “It was already on the tip of my tongue a week earlier in Malaysia,” remarked Stefan, who has known Marquez for almost 20 years. “I’d said that I thought he was giving this matter a lot of thought. I know him well, though not particularly well on a personal level. But I know him well enough to realise that he’s giving it a lot of thought and is clever enough to assess the situation. So I asked myself what he could possibly do next after winning that title.”

Stefan Bradl: “Marc Marquez goes down as the greatest”

“I had a chat with him in Spielberg; it only lasted a minute and 30 seconds,” Bradl explained. “The first thing he asked me was how my family were getting on. He’d given me a little bike for my daughter when she was born, and I know how he feels about that. Now this topic is on his mind – he’s thinking about his next chapter outside of sport. So I wondered why he should wait for that, why he should put himself through it all again. Getting a new team-mate who’ll be really strong. New regulations that he can’t assess. And other uncertainties. Now he’s retiring as the greatest – not many have managed to call it a day at the very peak of their career. He’s certainly wrestled with the decision, but now it’s settled – and it’s perfect. He has such dignity and class in bringing this chapter to a close that it’s going to have an incredibly profound impact. Everyone will tip their hat to him and tell him that, whilst he may not have got everything right in his career, when it really mattered, he was a machine.”