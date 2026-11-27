Despite the shockwaves in the paddock – which should not be underestimated and will continue to be a talking point in the MotoGP paddock for some time to come – day-to-day racing business carried on just a few hours after Marc Marquez’s live announcement of his retirement. All 22 riders in the premier class took to the track at Valencia – including Marc Marquez, who was aiming to secure a place in Q2 for the final time.

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His current team-mate, Pecco Bagnaia, however, is not on the starting grid in Valencia. The Italian had to pull out shortly before the final race, with Iker Lecuona once again riding the factory Ducati. At Pramac-Yamaha, Augusto Fernández is once again standing in for Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, whilst Pol Espargaró is riding in place of Maverick Viñales.

The one-hour session got off to a rather surprising start. Two riders from Japanese manufacturers emerged at the top: Honda’s Zarco and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who is riding the M1 for the last time in Valencia. Veteran Zarco remained in the lead after 15 minutes with a time of 1:29.683.

Behind Quartararo were Marco Bezzecchi, ahead of Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Acosta and Jorge Martin. Not to be forgotten: there is a lot at stake for Aprilia in Valencia. As well as the battle between Martin and Bezzecchi for the runners-up spot, the Constructors’ Championship is still up for grabs.

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The action continued in Valencia with a liberating fastest lap from Marc Márquez. The number 93 Ducati was half a second faster than Zarco. Shortly afterwards, the Frenchman had slipped to third. VR46 ace Fabio Di Giannantonio secured second place behind Marc Marquez with a time of 1:29.4 minutes.

Marco Bezzecchi wurde nur von Marc Marquez geschlagen Foto: Gold and Goose Marco Bezzecchi wurde nur von Marc Marquez geschlagen © Gold and Goose

Things did not go well, however, for the younger Marquez brother – ‘AM73’ slid out in Turn 6 on his Gresini. Seconds later, there was more action as KTM’s outgoing rider Acosta slid out in Turn 2. Before the crash, next year’s Ducati-Lenovo rider had moved up to fifth place behind Bezzecchi. With an air temperature of just 17 degrees, the riders were still out on the potential GP race tyres in the medium compound.

Marco Bezzecchi demonstrated just how seriously Aprilia is taking things in Valencia. As the session entered its second half, ‘Bez’ clocked the first lap in the 1:28s. Even before the crucial phase of qualifying, the Italian was edging closer to the lap record he himself held (1:28.809 mins). Di Giannantonio also stepped up his pace, but remained in the 1:29 bracket.

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A good 20 minutes before the end, the yellow flag was out again. Enea Bastianini (Tech3) – another KTM rider – had crashed in Turn 11. The stand-in rider, however, made the headlines for all the right reasons – Pol Espargaro secured 10th place with a time of 1:29.9 min. This was also encouraging from KTM’s perspective. The RC16 took places 1–3 on the top speed list in qualifying. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez, who had crashed early on, was back on the track. Now on soft slicks, Alex moved up to fifth, right behind Marc.

Raul Fernandez: Platz 3 im letzten Zeittraining des Jahres Foto: Gold and Goose Raul Fernandez: Platz 3 im letzten Zeittraining des Jahres © Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta also appeared unfazed by his crash, pushing his way up to second place behind Bezzecchi at the start of the final sprint. But he was quickly overtaken again, as Raul Fernandez set the fastest time at record pace. Whilst attempting to improve on his time, the Madrid-born rider slid out. There were also problems for VR46: Di Giannantonio’s Ducati broke down on the home straight. Marc Marquez, who was also on course for a fastest lap, was forced to pull over.

Bezzecchi, on the other hand, had a clear run. With a time of 1:28.730, the factory rider reclaimed the lap record. With five minutes to go before the chequered flag, Jorge Martin was still not fast enough – in 11th place. In keeping with the drama of the day, Marc Marquez pulled off a masterstroke in the final two minutes. Marquez beat Bezzecchi’s time by 0.247 seconds, making him the man of the day on the track on Friday as well.

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Pol Espargaro caused a sensation in orange, finishing 7th in the final session and comfortably securing his place in Q2. It was a close call, however, for World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin. In tenth place, he just made it into Q2, with Fabio Di Giannantonio a mere 0.03 seconds ahead of him. Zarco (11th) and Quartararo (12th), on the other hand, must go into the first qualifying session.