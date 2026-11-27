Just before the first free practice session for the Valencia Grand Prix, record-breaking MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez unexpectedly dropped the bombshell of his retirement. The Valencia Grand Prix will be the ten-time champion’s final race.

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Before Marc Marquez spoke for the first time about his unexpectedly announced retirement at a specially arranged press conference just under two hours later, the Spaniard had to make his way through a sea of people. Then ‘MM93’ took his seat next to the Tower of Champions, the large World Championship trophy.

Marc Márquez then spoke for the first time about the decision that is set to change MotoGP at very short notice: “It’s obviously very difficult to be sitting here now. As I said before FP1, I’m so grateful and I’ve really enjoyed it. That’s what matters most – more than the successes. There may be more or fewer of those, but what matters more is the joy I’ve experienced.”

On the crux of the decision: “I started in MotoGP in my own way, and I wanted to finish it in my own way. For me personally, the decision was made after the Japanese Grand Prix. The only person who knew about it was my brother. It was the whole situation that led me to this decision.” When the conversation turned to his relationship with ‘AM73’, the record-holding world champion had to pause, choking back tears.

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Marquez then went on to explain: “For me, it was also the only way to relieve the pressure. I wanted the title – but I had to make that decision; that feeling had set in by the time I reached Japan. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have had the energy to fight for the world title like that – and to win it.”

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Marc Marquez kamen in der Pressekonferenz die Tränen Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Marc Marquez kamen in der Pressekonferenz die Tränen © Gold and Goose Photography

Ahead of his final races, Marc Márquez also took stock of his condition once more: “The whole situation was at breaking point. It became clear that the situation with my arm was getting worse and worse and wasn’t going to improve. As well as the injuries I’d sustained this season, I’d also struggled with double vision on several occasions – once for 48 hours after Indonesia, and once for 12 hours after Le Mans. I recovered well from it, but we’re all only human. My passion is there, the adrenaline is there, and I’m fast and competitive, but I still feel that this is the right moment. It’s over – and I’m absolutely delighted.”

Marc Marquez on his contract: “I signed the contract with Ducati in March, when I was full of confidence, before undergoing another shoulder operation. I must thank Ducati; they’ve been completely understanding of my situation.

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Marquez on the timing of his retirement: “I just felt that it was the right time, so I announced it just before FP1. My father has known since yesterday evening, my mother since this morning. I also told Gigi and the team yesterday evening. That’s how I wanted it. The reason I didn’t say anything here earlier is partly because I didn’t want to cause a big stir amongst the other riders – perhaps some of them might have had to rethink their careers.”

A moving finale: a whole host of riders from all classes crowded onto the press conference stage. Alongside his brother Alex, Miller, Bezzecchi, Martin, Lecuona, Moreira, Zarco, Pirro and Alonso, a GP legend such as Dani Pedrosa also made an appearance.